Change For the Better: UNCSA alumnus leads orchestra featured in new documentary

Braunstein fondly remembers his time at the School of the Arts. "I loved it there," he said. "I really went from zero to 80 percent in one year."

Then he went on to study at the Juilliard School of Music, starting in 1973. There, he received the prestigious BMI Student Composition Award his first year, but found his focus of study shifting when he started conducting his own pieces. "After awhile, I started to think, 'I think I'm better at this than composing.' It was that simple. I enjoyed working with people directly."

Dawning awareness

After graduating from Juilliard, he found early success as a conductor, winning awards and becoming the first American to win the First Prize Gold Medal in the Herbert von Karajan International Conducting Competition. He conducted orchestras around the world, including the Berlin Philharmonic, the San Francisco Symphony, the Osaka Symphony and many more. He also served on the staff at Julliard and the American Opera Center.

But at the same time, he began suffering from episodes of what would later be diagnosed as bipolar disorder. "I had very manic periods, and I had normal periods, but I thought things were just weird," he said. Eventually, his erratic behavior, including mood swings and alternating depression and mania, began to take its toll on his career and his personal life.