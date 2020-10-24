N.C. Black Rep keeping the stage alive with new film, script

“Her father had a business in Alabama that her grandparents managed. They sent the profits up to Cleveland. Her mother always called her father Mr. Thompson. My friend thought that that was a cute endearment her mother used, as she was obviously so much younger than her husband. Her parents never argued, and my friend took that as a sign of peace and compatibility.”

It was only later, “after she was grown, my friend found out that her grandparents had arranged her mother’s marriage when she was a child. In the 1940s in rural Alabama, her mother was the first person in her family to graduate from high school and had received a full four-year scholarship to attend college,” the friend learned.

“But she was told that she couldn’t go to college because she had to marry Mr. Thompson, the family benefactor. It was why he had become the family benefactor.”

The friend learned that her mother had been miserable for all of her married life.

“I told my Aunt Mel, who was about 87 years old at the time, and she said that that was once a common African American custom from the 1950s and before, and it happened in the North, too, not just in the South.

“I said, ‘That’s terrible! It’s like selling your child!’”