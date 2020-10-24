N.C. Black Rep keeping the stage alive with new film, script

The North Carolina Black Repertory Company will continue its experimentation with presenting theater experiences during the time of COVID with a virtual play production and another in its outdoor play reading series.
First, on Oct. 29, a project in conjunction with Appalachian State University will offer a three-camera filmed version of Perri Gaffney’s “The Resurrection of Alice” online.
Then, on Nov. 8, a new script by Eljon Wardally, “Black Americanah for Sale,” will be read outdoors (weather permitting) and streamed as part of the Living Room Theatre series.
‘The Resurrection of Alice’
The playwright and solo performer of “Alice,” Perri Gaffney, crossed paths with Black Rep’s Artistic Director Jackie Alexander in 2012-13. Alexander directed Gaffney first in Samm-Art Williams’ “The Waiting Room,” and later oversaw her New York production of “Alice.”
Gaffney adapted her one-woman stage play from a book she wrote in 2004.
In tracing her inspiration, she said, “A friend once told me about her parents while we were driving from Cleveland, Ohio, to Chicago.
“My friend said she had always wanted the life she thought her mother had. Her mother never worked outside their home and kept their home impeccable. She sewed like a tailor, and made sumptuous meals from only fresh ingredients,” she recalled.
“Her father had a business in Alabama that her grandparents managed. They sent the profits up to Cleveland. Her mother always called her father Mr. Thompson. My friend thought that that was a cute endearment her mother used, as she was obviously so much younger than her husband. Her parents never argued, and my friend took that as a sign of peace and compatibility.”
It was only later, “after she was grown, my friend found out that her grandparents had arranged her mother’s marriage when she was a child. In the 1940s in rural Alabama, her mother was the first person in her family to graduate from high school and had received a full four-year scholarship to attend college,” the friend learned.
“But she was told that she couldn’t go to college because she had to marry Mr. Thompson, the family benefactor. It was why he had become the family benefactor.”
The friend learned that her mother had been miserable for all of her married life.
“I told my Aunt Mel, who was about 87 years old at the time, and she said that that was once a common African American custom from the 1950s and before, and it happened in the North, too, not just in the South.
“I said, ‘That’s terrible! It’s like selling your child!’”
Her aunt replied, “‘No, it’s more like the lottery. That man might marry somebody before that girl grows up and the family doesn’t have to pay him back. He might die or lose his fortune before she’s grown and then, the wedding is off.’”
“That inspired me to write this book,” Gaffney said.
Moving to a play script came when she read book excerpts at a reading group called Tuesdays @ 9. “After hearing it, they all agreed that my book was also a script,” she said.
“The lady who co-produced the readings said, ‘I see a traditional play with different sets and people, but I also see one person, you, doing just what you did ... sitting on a basically empty stage telling the story of Alice by becoming each of the players.’”
Several mentors helped her develop first the world premiere two-hour script, and then a 90-minute/no intermission version.
“But Jackie Alexander has brought Alice to more audiences than any other person,” she said. “This Appalachian State University presentation of Alice was created especially for these pandemic days. Making a socially-distanced, livestream version available to global audiences via the Internet, Jackie has repurposed social distancing as a means to bring us all a little closer together.”
‘Black Americanah for Sale’
The November reading in the Living Room Theatre series will be Eljon Wardally’s “Black Americanah for Sale.”
Told in a series of vignettes, the script is a take on current prominent themes and identities of African American culture.
“This is a really different piece that reminded me of George Wolfe’s ‘The Colored Museum,’” Alexander said. “It’s a challenging piece that uses a noose as a central image in each vignette. It’s truly written for everyone to use their imagination and take something away.”
