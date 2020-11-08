N.C. State's Gregg Museum of Art and Design has two new exhibits featuring sculptural texture and digitally manipulated photography

His exhibition at the Gregg offers an assortment of cases in point. Six are mask-like sculptures mounted on walls, and the other 16 are larger works on pedestals, mostly grouped in the center of the gallery so they can be viewed in the round.

Heart-shaped forms are prominent in this selection, accounting for more than one-fourth of the sculptures. Some are variations on the iconic Valentine heart, while others elaborate on the physical, blood-pumping organ, complete with veins that almost appear to throb in high relief. Like other pieces in the show, all of the heart-shaped pieces have faces that seem to return the viewer’s gaze.

Flame-shaped details in several sculptures remind viewers of the fire to which they were subjected to harden the initially malleable clay. Close inspection reveals intricately detailed surfaces whose tiny spirals, starburst shapes and other minute forms resemble fossil imprints in limestone. Several of Nasisse’s most striking sculptures take the form of standing figures whose details and whimsical aspects are overwhelmed by their totemic presence.