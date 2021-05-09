Nature then and now: Traveling show at Reynolda House juxtaposes nature-based art of the 19th and 21st centuries

Changing cultural perceptions of nature over the last two centuries underlie the thought-provoking feature exhibition at Reynolda House this spring.
“Cross Pollination,” as it’s titled, considers relationships between art and science across this broad historical span.
Employing the botanical process of cross-pollination as a metaphor, the exhibit begins with a selection of work by three American virtuoso painters of the 19th century: Thomas Cole (1801-48), Frederic Church (1826-1900) and Martin Johnson Heade (1819-1904).
These artists made their reputations by creating vividly detailed landscape paintings and related works that idealized wilderness and the people who lived in its midst. All three are associated with the so-called Hudson River School, a loosely affiliated group of painters named for the river along which several of them lived in upstate New York, an area depicted in many of their paintings.
Here, they’re represented by paintings that depict other, often more exotic locales. Although this is a traveling exhibition that brings together works from multiple collections, the undeniable highlight is Church’s tour-de-force painting “The Andes of Ecuador,” which Reynolda House owns.
In this spectacular painting, a sweeping view of the Andes is enveloped in a seemingly miraculous, golden haze illuminated by a pale sun in the upper center. Spread out below this white solar disc is a panorama of majestic rocky mountains that tower over a dramatically eroded, wild-looking landscape whose lower reaches drop off into mysterious canyons and ravines with steaming waterfalls pouring into them.
Showing off Church’s dazzling technique, it’s a mesmerizing image, replete with intricate details that compel extended viewing. It suggests an earthly paradise in which natural grandeur completely overwhelms and minimizes human concerns. In the lower left corner a tiny image of a Christian-cross shrine sculpted in stone alludes to the artist’s fundamentally religious perspective on the natural world he depicted.
In contrast to the latter painting’s macrocosmic viewpoint is a group of 16 intimately scaled paintings, all but one of which depict tropical hummingbirds. (The exception is a close-up view of a “Blue Morpho Butterfly” that almost seems to glow from within.) They’re from Heade’s “Gems of Brazil” series, which he painted from personal observation in 1863, during a seven-month stay in Rio de Janeiro.
Blurring the line between art and science, these precisely rendered images of closely observed specimens aptly reflect the show’s central metaphor of cross-pollination.
In the exhibition’s 19th-century component, these and other paintings by all three artists are supplemented with related materials, including working sketches and some of the natural specimens and artifacts Cole collected. There are also examples of floral imagery by Cole’s daughter Emily and Church’s daughter Isabel.
The contemporary part of the exhibition is more varied and experimental, in keeping with present-day conceptions of the natural world, but the connection to the 19th-century works is clear.
Vik Muniz’ labor-intensive, torn-paper collage “Orchid and Three Brazilian Hummingbirds,” for example, is directly based on Heade’s “Orchid with Two Hummingbirds,” another painting from Reynolda’s collection included in the show. Hummingbirds are also the subjects of Juan Fontanive’s “Ornithology” series, a trio of mechanically animated screen-print flip-books that depict these tiny birds in seemingly perpetual flight.
Flora C. Mace’s flower specimens encased in botanical glass would almost seamlessly fit in among the show’s 19th-century pieces, but they appear likewise at home in the contemporary section, where they chronologically belong.
The miniature landscapes in Paula Hayes’ terrariums — each encased in its own colorless, blown-glass vessel — consist of crystalized or mechanically polished gemstones analogous to the intricate terrestrial details in the show’s 19th-century paintings.
A closer parallel to the paintings can be found in Rachel Sussmsan’s color photographs of landscapes in Australia, California, Chile and Sweden, from her series “The Oldest Living Things in the World.”
In Patrick Jacobs’ “Pink Forest” a glass porthole seems to reveal a hyper-realistic, three-dimensional, pink-hued forest world mysteriously illuminated behind a freestanding gallery wall. Aside from its obvious relationship to the 19th-century paintings, it alludes to Marcel Duchamp’s iconic final work “Étant donnés” (“Given”), set within a miniaturized landscape viewed through peepholes in a massive wooden door.
Jeffrey Gibson highlights a view of nature as artifice in “Camouflage,” in which simulated beadwork and other decorative, low-relief flourishes embellish a stylized, all-over image of darkly shaded jungle vegetation in close-up.
For her materially hybridized sculpture on view here, Lisa Sanditz invented her own outrageous but practical, hybrid title, “Laptoplegzebramussels.” Although it initially reads as gibberish, the word inventories the sculpture’s components — a Mac laptop computer partially covered with Zebra mussel shells in which a ceramic miniature human leg is embedded.
It looks like something a future archeologist might find while exploring a polluted creek bed, sorting through ruins or our environmentally disastrous civilization.
“Cross Pollination” represents a collaboration among four curators and three institutions, including the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art which organized the exhibition’s tour.