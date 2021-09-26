Off the beaten path: Asheville Art Museum showcases ambitious works from a remarkable mountain art workshop

The giant brush is exhibited alongside a photo of Cage using it at Mountain Lake, as well as a glass-encased array of smaller brushes and tools with which he created several more conventionally sized but thematically related watercolors in the show.

These works were made using Cage’s signature “chance operations,” devised to make creative decisions independent of his personal preferences, but they also reflect the Zen aesthetic that has informed so much of his work. The “New River” screen calls to mind a segment of a flowing river and is also reminiscent of the gardens of natural stones and neatly raked gravel that are cultivated in Japanese Zen monasteries.

Cage is one of two artists Ray Kass has identified as “defining figures in the evolution of the Mountain Lake Workshop.” The other is Howard Finster, the vernacular visionary from rural Georgia, who became an art-world celebrity in the late 20th century.

Finster was at the peak of his fame in spring 1985, when he led a week-long workshop at Mountain Lake. According to Kass, this session “instigated the ideal that artist and audience could dynamically be brought together.”