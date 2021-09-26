Off the beaten path: Asheville Art Museum showcases ambitious works from a remarkable mountain art workshop

Until late in the 20th century, you had to go to New York or Chicago or Los Angeles to see important contemporary art — or, if you were an artist, to attract a sophisticated audience.
That’s no longer the case.
Consequential art can be made anywhere and appreciated by audiences well outside the limits of our largest cities. News of this relatively recent cultural development is implicit in the title of an unusual exhibition at the Asheville Art Museum.
“Rural Avant-garde: The Mountain Lake Experience” brings together works produced in the past 40 years by well-known artists and relatively anonymous community collaborators at a unique art retreat in Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains.
Before this show’s organization and the publication of a profusely illustrated, 350-page book (“The Mountain Lake Symposium and Workshop: Art in Locale,” Longwood University, 2018) the Mountain Lake Workshops have been a fairly well-kept secret, known mainly to the few hundred people who have been directly involved.
As the show and the book reveal, the program has broken important ground in advancing a participatory, community-oriented vision of artistic creativity.
Mountain Lake is a 3,000-acre natural lake about 20 miles north of Blacksburg, Va. Blacksburg is of course home to Virginia Tech, whose Virginia Tech Foundation began supporting art-related programs at Mountain Lake in the early 1980s. The guiding force behind the Mountain Lake Workshops has been Ray Kass, a working artist who retired in 2003 after more than 25 years on Virginia Tech’s studio-art faculty.
Starting in the early 1980s, Kass brought widely known artists, including John Cage, Cy Twombly, Dorothea Rockburne, Howard Finster and Sally Mann, to Mountain Lake to work with participants in creative workshops typically lasting for several days and sometimes for weeks.
In each case, the workshop leaders and participants created a distinctive body of work. Some of the more striking results are sampled in this traveling exhibition, which has previously appeared at venues in Virginia, Maryland and eastern North Carolina.
Front and center in the Asheville museum’s installation is one of the workshops’ most dazzling products, Jiro Okura’s folding screen made of wood slabs partially covered with shimmering gold foil. He made this “Mountain Lake Screen Tachi” with wood from black walnut trees cut from the Jefferson National Forest and blessed in a special Shinto ceremony before being worked, decorated and assembled by about 60 members of the local community.
Also prominently displayed is Cage’s “New River Rocks and Washes,” measuring about 8-by-29 feet. Internationally renowned as an avant-garde musical composer, Cage (1912-92) maintained a parallel career as a visual artist, especially late in his life. He created this massive watercolor screen at Mountain Lake, using stones found in the New River and a 6-foot-wide watercolor brush custom-made by workshop participants.
The giant brush is exhibited alongside a photo of Cage using it at Mountain Lake, as well as a glass-encased array of smaller brushes and tools with which he created several more conventionally sized but thematically related watercolors in the show.
These works were made using Cage’s signature “chance operations,” devised to make creative decisions independent of his personal preferences, but they also reflect the Zen aesthetic that has informed so much of his work. The “New River” screen calls to mind a segment of a flowing river and is also reminiscent of the gardens of natural stones and neatly raked gravel that are cultivated in Japanese Zen monasteries.
Cage is one of two artists Ray Kass has identified as “defining figures in the evolution of the Mountain Lake Workshop.” The other is Howard Finster, the vernacular visionary from rural Georgia, who became an art-world celebrity in the late 20th century.
Finster was at the peak of his fame in spring 1985, when he led a week-long workshop at Mountain Lake. According to Kass, this session “instigated the ideal that artist and audience could dynamically be brought together.”
Among the materials Finster brought with him to Virginia were stacks of the cutout templates he used to produce multiple variations on his most popular images including animals, angels and historical figures. Workshop participants used them to produce collaborative, mixed-media paintings such as “Belly Full of Hate” and “Burn Your Candle Into Another World,” both included in the exhibition.
Finster is also represented by other works, including a group of bottles, cans and other ordinary objects he transformed with his painted images and emphatic calligraphy; and several densely composed serigraph prints he created with technical assistance from Brian Sieveking, one of Kass’ former students.
Another prominent component of the exhibition is a mural-scale, abstract composition made in part from the black-inked footprints of dancers performing a work by choreographer Merce Cunningham, John Cage’s longtime partner and frequent collaborator.
“John Cage’s STEPS: A Composition for a Painting,” is in effect a visual record of a single performance in 2008 by Cunningham’s Repertory Understudy Dance Group. The dance was performed on a huge sheet of paper that had already been lightly inked across its entire surface using the previously described, 6-foot-wide brush custom-made during Cage’s workshop of almost 20 years earlier.
Other exhibition highlights that employ similarly large-scale formats include Kass’ own 16-panel, abstract watercolor composition “Muscarelle Polyptych,” and a Cage-inspired, partially chance-derived, collaborative photo mural, “The Appalachian Trail Frieze.”
As substantial as the show is, it only scratches the surface when it comes to representing the Mountain Lake Workshops. A much more in-depth view of the program is available in the previously discussed book — a remarkable document that Kass co-authored with his art-historian colleague Howard Risatti.