Old blankets and ambient sounds: Unlikely sources yielded visual and audio works in duo exhibition at Sawtooth Center’s Davis Gallery

Four silver circles converge without overlapping in the center of this multilayered composition, which also features an all-over, two-dimensional rendering of woven fabric and a faint pencil outline depicting bare tree branches. It functions somewhat like a mandala, a visual focal point for meditation, while alluding to the relationship between nature and culture.

Bright is likewise a visual artist — a collagist, specifically. But in recent years, he has expanded his creative output to include sound compositions, in which capacity he’s represented here. His sound piece “Walden (II)” consists of sounds he recorded in 2014 during a visit to Walden Pond in Massachusetts. American transcendentalist writer Henry David Thoreau (1817-62) made this small body of water famous in his book "Walden," about the year he spent living alone in a cabin near the pond.

Bright employed an approach analogous to collage to create this piece, splicing together snippets of ambient sound he recorded at the site. They’re not unlike the sounds any of us might hear elsewhere “in the evening of a wet spring day,” as Bright describes the circumstances under which these particular sounds were recorded.