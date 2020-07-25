The 2020 Southeastern Theatre Conference Fall Professional Auditions are traditionally held each year as live auditions. As a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic, however, the process has been altered to introduce online video auditions to increase the opportunities for those who are not able or willing to attend in person.
The deadline to register for auditions is Aug. 7, and details are at www.setc.org/auditions/fall-professional/.
A wide variety of national theater and entertainment companies come to SETC for their casting/hiring needs. Professional organizations attend to hire actors, singers and dancers for their coming seasons. Producing groups include regional, repertory, stock and dinner theaters, cruise ships, and touring and production companies. A minimum of two years production history and solid financial standing are required.
For information, email clay@setc.org or call 336-272-3645, visit www.setc.org or www.outdoor-theatre.org.
