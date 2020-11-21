Post-election: Critical reflections on the Trump era dominate three-artist show at Artworks Gallery

The divisive politics that continue to roil the United States in the wake of the presidential election serve as the backdrop for the current exhibition at Artworks Gallery.

Ostensibly a group show, it comes off as three coinciding solo exhibitions, each comprising a separate body of work, and each with its own title. The selection is numerically dominated by a centrally installed array of Jessica Tefft’s work under the title “May Cause Ongoing Harm.”

Politically charged

In an accompanying wall text, Tefft traces that title and a recurrent theme in her work to the Mueller Report, former attorney general Robert Mueller’s report to the U.S. Congress on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. In the version released to the public, many passages were “redacted” — blacked out to render them unreadable and flagged with the caveat “May cause ongoing harm.”

Tefft’s work encompasses a variety of mediums, and much of it relates directly to the Mueller Report and Donald Trump’s presidential administration, which chose the passages to be redacted. Like many contemporary artists, Tefft is not a fan of the outgoing president, as is clear from her work on view here.