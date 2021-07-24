Refreshing the Memory Wall: Public Art Commission’s restoration of popular Trade Street artwork will be celebrated in early August

Because it was a heavily trafficked pedestrian spot, hundreds of passersby were able to watch the work in progress, ask questions, offer suggestions and assist the artist while he worked on the piece through the hottest weeks of the summer. Possessed of a relentlessly sunny disposition, he welcomed input from anyone he happened to encounter at his work station or elsewhere in the community.

The wall reconsidered

In 2019 a confluence of factors brought new attention to the Memory Wall. Local public-art enthusiasts bemoaned its deterioration and damage from vandalism, while some proponents of downtown redevelopment talked of having it removed or chopped into pieces and redistributed to other parts of the city. Detractors tried to link the Memory Wall to social problems in the vicinity — drinking, drug use, fighting, loud arguments and public urination.

These issues were discussed in a series of meetings organized by the city’s Public Art Commission (PAC) during 2019 and 2020. The arguments for removing the piece were overruled in the PAC’s decision to support its “gentle restoration,” in David Brown’s term.