Restless uncertainty: Onset of spring is a time of transition in more ways than one in Winston-Salem’s arts district

Spring fever was in the air on Easter weekend in Winston-Salem’s downtown arts district. Sub-freezing temperatures at dawn on Saturday had climbed into the low 60s by mid-afternoon, and the area was busy with pedestrian and automobile traffic.
Newly opened exhibitions in the shops and galleries likewise carried a sense of transition, reflecting not only the annual seasonal change, but the other transitions our society has undergone in the year since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nowhere was the sense of restlessness and uncertainty more palpable than at Delurk Gallery.
The art district has many boutique/galleries that sell original art along with other items. But Delurk is one of only a few professional-level businesses in the district exclusively devoted to showing and selling contemporary art. Since its opening in 2012 Delurk has established itself as a welcome force on the scene — a consistent venue for lively, diverse contemporary art, thoughtfully curated and attractively installed, even when the art is intentionally unattractive.
Among its other strengths, the gallery has made a name for itself as a significant venue for so-called “lowbrow” and pop-surrealist art, although it sets no stylistic parameters on the art it shows.
Also to its credit, Delurk was one of the region’s first visual art venues to safely reopen after last year’s pandemic-motivated shutdown. The gallery has been back in business since June, when it opened with requisite precautions and limitations.
Nine months later, as other businesses have begun seeing more foot traffic, the gallery remains open but is clearly in flux, judging from its current exhibition. There’s no overriding theme, but the show points to the impact of the pandemic on local artists.
The selection is unfocused and seems almost haphazard. Most surprisingly, it’s dominated by quiet landscape paintings that seem out of place at this venue. Most of them are by featured artist Shawna Arnold, exhibiting for the first time at Delurk.
Arnold’s expressionistic Blue Ridge mountain vistas are competently painted, but they’re stylistically conservative — the kind of art that easily blends into the background. And they’re not the only such works in the show.
In a stylistically related vein are a couple of serene seascape paintings by Charles Hildebrandt.
Cindy Taplin is also represented by a landscape painting, but hers is a much more crisply rendered, specific image — an intimate view of the trunk and sun-dappled leaves of a sycamore tree on the bank of a lake or a creek. Unlike Arnold and Hildebrandt, Taplin has been a member of the Delurk Collective for several years. She’s one of the few realist painters to have regularly exhibited in the gallery, and her subjects haven’t been limited to the landscape.
Other longer-term collective members whose work is on display this time around are Dennis Wells and Zac Trainor. In his imaginative portraits, Wells fuses seemingly incongruous styles, especially pop art and cubism. Trainor is likewise a style-straddler, combining passages of abstract-expressionist brushwork with murky, surrealistically tinged figuration in his two larger paintings, one of which is appropriately titled “Duality.” Both look fundamentally unresolved, but such is life in the pandemic era.
Storage problem
For the last three months, Delurk’s rear alcove has functioned as a painting studio for collective artist Jack Hernon. Other collective members allowed him to temporarily relocate the contents of his studio to this space while his downtown apartment is undergoing renovation. As is often the case with such projects, the work is behind schedule, and Hernon is still waiting to reoccupy his apartment and in-home studio.
Meanwhile, that part of the gallery is cluttered with Hernon’s busy, boldly colored paintings and miscellaneous art supplies. On one level, the arrangement has yielded a kind of performance-art installation, periodically in transition, depending on Hernon’s ongoing painting process and rearrangements of the space.
Although it’s wearing thin after an entire season, Hernon’s temporarily public studio renders widely visible a problem many artists seem to be having at this point in our cultural history — excessive inventory.
Artists have been cooped up, socially distanced or quarantined, spending more time in their studios producing new work, often at a higher-than-normal volume, while sales have declined precipitously as part of a broader lull in routine commerce.
Let it serve as a reminder that it’s a good time to buy art. It’s one way to help put the pandemic behind us.