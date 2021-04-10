Restless uncertainty: Onset of spring is a time of transition in more ways than one in Winston-Salem’s arts district

Nine months later, as other businesses have begun seeing more foot traffic, the gallery remains open but is clearly in flux, judging from its current exhibition. There’s no overriding theme, but the show points to the impact of the pandemic on local artists.

The selection is unfocused and seems almost haphazard. Most surprisingly, it’s dominated by quiet landscape paintings that seem out of place at this venue. Most of them are by featured artist Shawna Arnold, exhibiting for the first time at Delurk.

Arnold’s expressionistic Blue Ridge mountain vistas are competently painted, but they’re stylistically conservative — the kind of art that easily blends into the background. And they’re not the only such works in the show.

In a stylistically related vein are a couple of serene seascape paintings by Charles Hildebrandt.

Cindy Taplin is also represented by a landscape painting, but hers is a much more crisply rendered, specific image — an intimate view of the trunk and sun-dappled leaves of a sycamore tree on the bank of a lake or a creek. Unlike Arnold and Hildebrandt, Taplin has been a member of the Delurk Collective for several years. She’s one of the few realist painters to have regularly exhibited in the gallery, and her subjects haven’t been limited to the landscape.