In July 2019, Beverly Swaile was in Winston-Salem visiting her mother Barbara Hanes when she met Steve Anderson, a puzzle maker and mixed-media artist, at an artist group’s breakfast.
Anderson, a retired carrier for the United States Postal Service, has been making puzzles for 30 years. He makes them in different shapes and sizes from flat to three-dimensional. He has used plastic, but the majority of his puzzles are made of plywood.
After hearing about his creations, Swaile decided to buy a 3-D fish puzzle as a 2019 Christmas gift for her father-in-law, Bill Swaile of Tega Cay, S.C.
“Instead of just giving my father-in-law a paper puzzle that’s nice and you kind of put it away afterwards, this is actually a piece of art,” Swaile, who lives in Cincinnati, said. “It’s something you can frame or do something with.”
Her father-in-law was delighted with his gift, Swaile said.
“He is really good with puzzles and it’s very difficult to challenge him,” she said. “He was absolutely beside himself because, I guess, the way the pieces were interchanged and interlocked and the colors, and all of that, it was a very difficult puzzle. Because it’s 3D, these were all actual pieces you could hold in your hand and they had volume.”
From simple to elaborate
Anderson, 64, was working as a carrier in Winston-Salem when he started making puzzles.
“I make puzzles just for the entertainment of it,” Anderson said. ““It’s just a hobby that I have.”
His love for creating puzzles grew out of making them for his two children when they were in kindergarten.
“As they grew up, my puzzles grew up too and got more complex,” he said.
Initially, he would take his children’s stickers and carve out wooden objects such as a duck, horse or lamb. He still has the cutouts he made from images of brand name products cut from the Sunday newspaper. Gradually, he moved on to full pages such as posters.
“I would glue it down to a piece of quarter-inch plywood then cut that, the whole thing, into a puzzle,” he said.
Disney postcards and the front of cereal boxes became puzzles.
“Just anything I could find that I could be creative with,” Anderson said.
Then he started experimenting with different thicknesses of wood and cutting some pieces at angles.
“Some of the pieces are beveled so that they are slanted,” he said. “I used different colors of stains so that some of the pieces are stained differently – darker, lighter, greens, blacks. You name it, I did it.”
He ventured into making specialty pieces for his puzzles and using solid woods such as cherry and walnut, which he mixed in with the plywood.
Eventually, Anderson started making his own puzzle pieces and now creates extremely complex puzzles. His wife, Dot, helps out by doing some of the sanding and painting.
Four of his creations are The Alaska Frontier, Gear Head, The Snail and The Flower puzzles.
The Alaska Frontier puzzle is done in three layers of quarter-inch plywood – a bottom, a middle and a top layer. It features snow-capped mountains, pine and spruce trees, and all sorts of wild critters, including a big moose, an eagle with a fish in its claws, a beaver that has chewed down a tree, a bear with a salmon in its mouth and an elk.
Gear Head, which is made of quarter-inch plywood, has 30 gears that all come apart and work.
“It’s also been dyed so that it has dye on both sides,” Anderson said. “You can’t tell which side you’re working on.”
The puzzle has specialty pieces cut into it, and all its pieces are a mixture of colors such as green, yellow, red and blue.
"That’s a fun puzzle to put together,” Anderson said. “Everybody likes color.”
The Snail is a large puzzle made from three-quarter inch plywood cut to make the back and front of the pieces similar, making the puzzle even more challenging.
“That’s part of the trick,” Anderson said, adding that he likes making puzzles tough to solve.
The Flower is hand-painted on the back and front. This quarter-inch plywood puzzle has three layers and showcases a mixture of colorful flowers in a red, rectangular flower box with a green background. Specialty pieces hidden away among the flowers include a dragon fly, a bird perched on a birdhouse and a man pushing a wheelbarrow.
Other Anderson creations include his Shoe, Aztec, Cat, Christmas Wreath, Rocking Horse and Bug puzzles. His latest one is a Dinosaur puzzle.
The puzzles range in price from about $115 to $3,500, and range from 27 pieces to 1,170 pieces.
Art and craftsmanship
Bev Dickinson of Winston-Salem is a friend of Anderson's and enjoys his work.
“I absolutely love Steve’s puzzles because they are a work of art,” Dickinson said.
She said Anderson puts a lot of thought into each of them.
“It’s always something special that you’re going to be amazed when you finally put it together,” she said.
After Dickinson broke her ankle several years ago, she received Anderson’s Butterfly puzzle.
“It’s only 63 pieces, and I have friends who have given up on it,” Dickinson said. “It’s got colors everywhere and it’s wooden and all the pieces are individually sanded. All of the pieces look like a rainbow…. It’s a unique puzzle and I loved it so much. It took my mind off my injury.”
Anderson is a man of many talents. In addition to his intricate puzzles, he creates acrylic paintings on canvas, and makes earrings and Christmas ornaments.
And he's a square-dancing caller.
“I just think that that kind of creativity, that kind of mind that can do 3-D modeling, basically, and put things together, that’s just a talent,” Swaile said. “It’s just an amazing talent.”
