RETRO AT THE DRIVE-IN: RiverRun International Film Festival will screen the 1987 cult classic “Spaceballs” Sept. 4 at Marketplace Drive-In Cinema at 2095 Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem. "Spaceballs," starring Mel Brooks, John Candy, Rick Moranis and Bill Pullman, tells the story of a star pilot and his sidekick who must rescue a princess and save the galaxy from a race of ruthless beings. On Sept. 10, “Junebug” written by Winston-Salem’s own Angus McLachlan, will be screened. This 2005 film is set in Pfafftown. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. and screening will begin about 8:30 p.m. both nights. Tickets are $20 per car; $30 per car for VIP parking, at https://mpcwsdrivein.simpletix.com.
RiverRun to screen 'Spaceballs' and 'Junebug,' part of its Retro program
