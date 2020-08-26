The Birdcage at SECCA (copy)

Nathan Lane, Robin Williams, Gene Hackman and Dianne Wiest are in “The Birdcage.”

DRIVE-IN COMEDY: OUT at the Movies and the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art will screen “The Birdcage” movie Aug. 28 at the Marketplace Cinemas Drive-In, 2095 Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem. “The Birdcage” tells the story of a gay cabaret owner and drag queen companion who agree to put up a false straight front so that their son can introduce them to his fiancée’s moralistic parents. The showing, originally planned as a lakeside screening at SECCA, has been postponed twice. Previously bought tickets will be honored.The movie will start about 8:20 p.m., and concessions will be for sale. Tickets (one vehicle) are $20-$30 at https://mpcwsdrivein.simpletix.com/.

