DRIVE-IN COMEDY: OUT at the Movies and the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art will screen “The Birdcage” movie Aug. 28 at the Marketplace Cinemas Drive-In, 2095 Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem. “The Birdcage” tells the story of a gay cabaret owner and drag queen companion who agree to put up a false straight front so that their son can introduce them to his fiancée’s moralistic parents. The showing, originally planned as a lakeside screening at SECCA, has been postponed twice. Previously bought tickets will be honored.The movie will start about 8:20 p.m., and concessions will be for sale. Tickets (one vehicle) are $20-$30 at https://mpcwsdrivein.simpletix.com/.
"The Birdcage" comedy coming to drive-in at Marketplace Cinemas
Fran Daniel
