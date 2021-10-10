The horror, the horror: Delurk Gallery’s October show is not for the faint of heart

In a related vein is “Triple Glare,” a pedestal sculpture by an artist or artists known as Magitarius. In yet another variation on the iconic human-skull image, this mixed-media piece takes the form of a four-eyed skull with three grinning mouths, elevated on what appear to be octopus tentacles. One can easily picture it floating through the atmosphere of a cartoon nightmare.

Highlights among graphic works in the exhibition are drawings by Mike Duggins and mixed-media shadowboxes by Leif Erik Johnson. Duggins’ strongly monochromatic retro graphic style lends itself well to the goofily grotesque, surrealistic imagery he favors. Johnson creates elaborately decorative pieces that incorporate drawing and three-dimensional collage. Central to his pieces in “Revenant” are vividly colored, zoomorphic hybrids including a bird with a hairless cat’s head.

Patrick Harris, sometimes known as The Patrick Harris, is represented by a cameo-format painting of Christina Ricci as the character Catwoman in Batman.

The source image is a widely reproduced publicity photo of Ricci’s snarling face peering out from her conspicuously stitched-up, asymmetrical, black-leather face mask with cat ears. Harris made the image his own by rendering it in the reductive, pop-influenced style that has become his signature.