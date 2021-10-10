The horror, the horror: Delurk Gallery’s October show is not for the faint of heart

In recent years Delurk Gallery has developed a reputation as the local go-to venue for artists and collectors specializing in the grotesque, regardless of the season.
With Halloween on the near horizon, Delurk has pulled out all the stops, devoting its walls, pedestals and alcoves entirely to an array of creepy, foreboding and horrifying art selected by artist Dane Walters, a member of the Delurk Collective.
As curator of this implicitly Halloween-themed exhibition, Walters has titled it “Revenant,” which means a revived corpse.
Human skulls abound in Tyler Pennington’s work. Several of his meticulously realistic paintings play variations on the “Vanitas” still-life tradition, in which images of human bones are highlighted to remind viewers that death conquers all.
More specifically appropriate to the stated theme is Pennington’s painting “Death Lives,” a tight close-up of a blood-red skull with one intact eyeball and a coating of spiderwebs. It’s not the only one of his paintings apparently influenced by visionary artist Ivan Albright.
Grisly, skeletal imagery is also foregrounded in the paintings of James Mabe — pop-surrealist visions of animal skeletons drenched in fiery, candy-colored goo that suggests molten corporeal tissues.
Scott Eagle depicts last year’s horrors including and perhaps especially the COVID-19 pandemic in his sardonic visionary painting “2020.” Images of a viper intertwined with a human skull and an anthropomorphized flower wearing an insane grin dominate this apocalyptic scene littered with axle-mounted wagon wheels aptly representing tragically interrupted plans and overturned lives.
Eagle has several other works in the show including mixed-media sculptures and a monochromatic digital print “The Life Cycle Version 2,” in which a grimacing, self-portrait caricature occupies the front seat of a two-seat bicycle. Seated in the rear and clearly in control of the vehicle is a grinning skeleton representing death.
Eagle plays variations on an angel-of-death theme in his two compact assemblages “He” and “She.” And he ups the creep factor in “Corpse Flower,” a sculpture in the form of a big, gray, stemless flower whose open petals appear to hold disembodied eyeballs in a viscous soup.
The lifelike eyeballs in Andrew Etheridge’s sculptures aren’t exactly disembodied; they’re just seemingly misplaced. Employing the concept of prosthesis and related techniques, he creates unsettling hybrids in which lifelike, usually flesh-covered appendages and other uncannily realistic features of the external human body are surrealistically conjoined.
Some of these unsettling combinations are tightly encased in leather — like Nancy Grossman’s leather-sheathed heads — and some are equipped with screws, clamps and other bits of metal hardware.
Speaking of heads, the show features an assortment of extremely gross but creepily lifelike, life-size heads that appear to have been extracted from monstrous humanoid hybrids. A quick look might suggest that they’re all made by the same artist, but in fact, they represent the efforts of several artists with obviously related interests—namely Norman Cabrera, Casey Love and Jordu Schell.
In a related vein is “Triple Glare,” a pedestal sculpture by an artist or artists known as Magitarius. In yet another variation on the iconic human-skull image, this mixed-media piece takes the form of a four-eyed skull with three grinning mouths, elevated on what appear to be octopus tentacles. One can easily picture it floating through the atmosphere of a cartoon nightmare.
Highlights among graphic works in the exhibition are drawings by Mike Duggins and mixed-media shadowboxes by Leif Erik Johnson. Duggins’ strongly monochromatic retro graphic style lends itself well to the goofily grotesque, surrealistic imagery he favors. Johnson creates elaborately decorative pieces that incorporate drawing and three-dimensional collage. Central to his pieces in “Revenant” are vividly colored, zoomorphic hybrids including a bird with a hairless cat’s head.
Patrick Harris, sometimes known as The Patrick Harris, is represented by a cameo-format painting of Christina Ricci as the character Catwoman in Batman.
The source image is a widely reproduced publicity photo of Ricci’s snarling face peering out from her conspicuously stitched-up, asymmetrical, black-leather face mask with cat ears. Harris made the image his own by rendering it in the reductive, pop-influenced style that has become his signature.
More effective is Harris’ portrait of writer Flannery O’Connor, larger but otherwise in the same vein. Displayed near the gallery’s front entrance, it is perhaps not intended as part of the “Revenant” exhibition. Titled after O’Connor’s short novel “Wise Blood,” it doesn’t fit in with the horror theme, although O’Connor’s Southern-themed tales often incorporate grotesque scenes and characters.