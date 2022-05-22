The long view: Looking back on three decades of visual art in and around Winston-Salem

Thirty-four years and two months — that’s how long I’ve been writing a visual-art column for the Journal.

This is the last one, so it prompts a look back at the ground covered.

When I moved to Winston-Salem from Atlanta in 1984, it was to direct a three-year research project for the not-for-profit Jargon Society. The focus was visionary folk art — or what is nowadays called outsider art.

In 1988, with that effort behind me, I was recruited by the Journal’s then-publisher Joe Goodman to write a weekly column, taking a critical view of art shown in and around Winston-Salem.

A pivotal era

In the late 1980s this was North Carolina’s “city of the arts,” widely viewed as an enlightened cultural oasis in a region H.L. Mencken amusingly derided as the “Sahara of the Bozarts.”

Reynolda House had a burgeoning American art collection, and Wake Forest University operated a thriving contemporary-art gallery in its new (as of 1976) fine-arts center. Winston-Salem State University’s campus had an impressive array of contemporary, site-specific sculptures, and plans were underway for a new gallery at the school.

Local artists had begun to pioneer the area now known as the Arts District, and several homegrown visual-art organizations operated lively downtown galleries. Also headquartered downtown, the Arts Council enjoyed an iconic status as the first such organization in the country (founded in 1949), and by the late 1980s, it had the largest operating budget of any local arts council in the state.

And then there was the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA), in the former home of textile magnate James G. Hanes, with its state-of-the-art gallery wing added in the late 1970s.

Founded in the late 1950s, this independent, nonprofit art center had become a phenomenon by the time I came to Winston-Salem. It was one of North Carolina’s cultural crown jewels. Director Ted Potter — an artist and curator imported from San Francisco — oversaw a large staff, including three full-time curators who organized a complicated schedule of overlapping group and solo exhibitions. SECCA also administered its own regional and national artist-fellowship programs.

Big changes

The city’s visual-art scene was thriving when I started writing my Journal column, but big changes in the local business community would soon have a deleterious impact on local culture, including the visual-art infrastructure.

Beginning in the late ‘80s, most of the homegrown corporations that had built Winston-Salem and its reputation were bought out, merged with outside entities, relocated, renamed and/or otherwise transformed in ways that disengaged them from the local community.

Among its other effects, the corporate-job drain meant declining local revenue for visual art. The base of local contemporary-art collectors that had emerged over 30 years began to erode as affluent, art-buying citizens moved away or began to “age out” of the market and downsize their collections.

Meanwhile, the culture wars were just starting to heat up, as a result of which contemporary art became a political pawn.

SECCA found itself in the eye of the storm. One of its traveling exhibitions included a photograph that offended conservative politicians and self-appointed guardians of “family values.” Because the show was partly financed by the National Endowment for the Arts, detractors used that one image (Andres Serrano’s now-iconic “Piss Christ”) to bolster calls for defunding the agency.

SECCA was about to open its new wing — a costly expansion of its gallery space alongside a newly built theater — so the timing of these developments was unfortunate. The traveling-exhibition controversy led to cutbacks in funding for the center and, eventually, Potter’s resignation.

All of this happened within my first five years as visual-art columnist.

New blood, new venues

Despite SECCA’s declining fortunes and other damage wrought by the corporate evacuation and the culture wars, Winston-Salem still maintained something of the unique arts reputation it had built in the post-war years. During the 1990s it attracted young artists from the wider region and beyond, and it retained a number of artists trained at locally based institutions including Wake Forest, WSSU, UNC-Greensboro and the N.C. School of the Arts.

The Arts District emerged in those years as a viable showcase and commercial outlet for local and regional art. The downtown gallery scene began to grow and diversify, even as some of the city’s nonprofit visual-art venues struggled.

It was also a crucial decade for two local institutions that had historically carried the torch for African American art — WSSU, which made a big impact with its newly opened Diggs Gallery, and Delta Fine Arts, whose Delta Arts Center moved into a larger, more visible headquarters on New Walkertown Road.

Art is, of course, influenced and inspired by events in the larger world — a tendency evident in much of the art I wrote about here over the last three decades. The new millennium’s first two decades witnessed an increasing topicality in contemporary art, as artists responded to a host of socially charged domestic and global issues. It’s a trend that has continued and broadened in the 2020s with the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic, catastrophic global warming, the Ukraine crisis, reproductive rights and increasing alarm over the state of our democracy.

Those are national and international issues of concern to artists and other citizens no matter where they live.

Still the big story

As for specific developments on the local visual-art front, the foregoing reflections necessarily leave out a lot — such as the effects of the 2008 recession.

Through it all, the big, continually evolving story has been the previously referenced SECCA saga. That history is far too convoluted to condense into a few paragraphs, but I tried to summarize some of it in a recent column (March 27) about the dismissal of SECCA’s exhibitions curator Wendy Earle.

SECCA had been an independent arts center for more than 50 years when the state art museum took it over in December 2007. The center’s board of directors asked the state to step in after failing to raise several million dollars for badly needed repairs to the building. Not surprisingly, the takeover had major implications for SECCA’s future and the future of visual art in the region.

SECCA has undergone a cascade of staff changes in the 15 years since it became an arm of the North Carolina Museum of Art. It can no longer claim to be the state’s leading contemporary art institution, just as Winston-Salem has lost its unrivaled status as North Carolina’s city of the arts.

Exit and thanks

None of this has any direct bearing on the Journal’s decision to cancel this column.

No hard feelings, then. I’ve been at this for a ridiculously long time.

Thirty-four years. It seemed to go by in a flash.

To the Journal’s readers and editors past and present: Thanks for indulging me.