The nature of nature: SECCA exhibits local artist Sharon Hardin’s mandalas and other drawings inspired by the organic world

Sharon Hardin’s vivid, intricate watercolor drawings bear the hallmarks of an artist attuned to the natural world. This is not merely to say that she appreciates trees, birds and animals, but to emphasize her close attention to natural processes.

The underlying subject of every piece Hardin makes is the cyclical, processional nature of nature itself.

Hardin’s work has been included in many local and regional group exhibitions, but her current solo show at the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art offers a rare opportunity to view a broader selection of her art. It brings together 19 of her recent watercolor drawings, several of which also incorporate other mediums.

The show’s title, “... of a circular nature,” references the seasonal cycle and other circular processes and forms found in the natural world. In several works Hardin employs a mandala format common to nature-based art traditions in non-Western cultures.

The most iconic example is “Seaforms,” whose two inner rings contain pale silhouette images of fish, sharks and sea turtles. These are encircled by more abstracted organic forms whose pastel hues match those of the easily recognizable aquatic wildlife. This mandala would look right at home imprinted on T-shirts promoting ocean ecology.