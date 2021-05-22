The nature of nature: SECCA exhibits local artist Sharon Hardin’s mandalas and other drawings inspired by the organic world

Sharon Hardin’s vivid, intricate watercolor drawings bear the hallmarks of an artist attuned to the natural world. This is not merely to say that she appreciates trees, birds and animals, but to emphasize her close attention to natural processes.
The underlying subject of every piece Hardin makes is the cyclical, processional nature of nature itself.
Hardin’s work has been included in many local and regional group exhibitions, but her current solo show at the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art offers a rare opportunity to view a broader selection of her art. It brings together 19 of her recent watercolor drawings, several of which also incorporate other mediums.
The show’s title, “... of a circular nature,” references the seasonal cycle and other circular processes and forms found in the natural world. In several works Hardin employs a mandala format common to nature-based art traditions in non-Western cultures.
The most iconic example is “Seaforms,” whose two inner rings contain pale silhouette images of fish, sharks and sea turtles. These are encircled by more abstracted organic forms whose pastel hues match those of the easily recognizable aquatic wildlife. This mandala would look right at home imprinted on T-shirts promoting ocean ecology.
At the center of Hardin’s identically sized “Summer Bugs,” stylized seeds and petals form a radiant flower, around which circle the insect forms referenced in the title. Recognizable on close inspection, these beetles, dragonflies and caterpillars otherwise blend in with this mandala’s more abstract forms — an effect achieved largely through the composition’s subtly variegated, pastel colors.
The most curious feature of this drawing is its outer ring, which suggests a hoop tightly wrapped with tanned leather pierced with myriad tiny holes. Emerging from each hole is a single, slender, sharp-pointed hair or tentacle. On the whole this small but formally striking composition suggests a surrealist variation on an archaic ritual shield.
Hardin employs chromatic shading to lend her drawings an illusion of three-dimensionality, as if they were realistic depictions of sculptures woven from leaves, flower petals and other botanical materials. This technique is particularly effective in the show’s two largest drawings, which both measure 48-by-40 inches.
The one titled “Pod” is composed around an interplay of circular and rectangular forms with a central cluster of dark, multicolored seeds. Superimposed on its intricate, pastel configurations of tendrils, ribbons, vines and floral or vegetal forms are ghostly white, semitransparent, jagged-edged forms that might represent light reflections or bursts of spiritual energy darting about.
In her other large drawing — titled “Moondance,” like the enduringly popular Van Morrison song and LP — Hardin sets up a dynamic tension between symmetry and asymmetry. Instead of being placed dead center, in keeping with her mandala-based compositions, the lunar circle referenced in the title skews left within a larger, symmetrically centered ring surrounded by multicolored leaf and floral forms.
Eight of the show’s pieces are intimately scaled, 4-by-4-inch compositions whose dominant circular forms suggest both the full moon and the human eye with its pupil disc centered in a circular iris.
Half of these small works incorporate passages of embroidery, and all are distinguished by their broad chromatic range. Their formal components include not only the floral references that are ubiquitous in Hardin’s work, but also a Greek cross and irregularly branching forms that suggest vein networks.
The darker hues that figure into these uniformly small compositions are also prominent in Hardin’s larger “Dragon Moon,” whose dominant feature is a uniformly pale, full-moon disc. The title might be inspired by ancient legends attributing lunar eclipses to a celestial dragon eating the moon. Although there’s nothing resembling a dragon in the drawing, its full moon is surrounded by forms that suggest billowing fabrics or pulled and twisted petals, as densely clustered and compacted as scales on a dragon’s body.
The lunar theme that unites several works in the exhibition refers to “moon-influenced creation theories,” according to Hardin’s written statement about these drawings. Although its title connects it with this theme, her drawing “Baby Moon” is a formal anomaly — the only one of her drawings to include a realistically rendered human figure. It depicts an infant child sitting on a tile floor and reaching an exploratory hand into the foliage of some potted plants.
Perhaps this is Hardin’s way of emphasizing that human beings are part of nature, not apart from it.
The embroidery in a few of the previously discussed smaller works suggests a promising experiment yet to be developed, as does the tiny, red faux jewel at the center of her drawing “Mermaid Moon.” This minuscule relief form emerges from a dense cluster of seed-like forms at the center of a pale, multicolored spiral, reminiscent of a chambered nautilus or a galactic spiral in a satellite photograph.