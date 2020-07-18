The show is going on - at least through Sept. 20.
Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance has taken their shows outside.
Theater-goers can bring their own lawn chairs or blankets to watch live theater on an improvised stage behind the company’s home at 1047 W. Northwest Blvd.
Besides requiring audience members to wear masks and practice social distancing, Theatre Alliance volunteers monitor the restrooms and sanitize them after each use. Theater personnel have temperatures checked before rehearsals and performances, and don’t participate if they have a fever or COVID-19 symptoms. Also, performers wear face shields.
The company requests that if you have a fever or COVID-19 symptoms that you not attend.
The shows remaining in the lineup are:
Aug. 13-15, 19-23: “Always, Patsy Cline.
Sept. 11-13, 18-20: “The Doyle and Debbie Show,”
The company’s annual Community Yard Sale fundraiser, first planned for April 25, will be July 25. All dates are conditional on changing COVID-19 restrictions. Check the group’s Facebook page and website for updates.
Tickets are at www.the atrealliance.ws, via Thundertix. They are $25 apiece, no exceptions. Ticket prices could go down when restrictions on the number who can gather are eased.
Patrons may use leftover SixPix packages for the 2019-2020 for performances. Ticket-holders are also welcome to donate unused tickets from the SixPix (no action required) and buy new tickets for the summer shows.Concessions will be for sale.
Since it’s summer in North Carolina, rain and thunderstorms just before or at showtimes are always possible. If cancellations are necessary, Lawson said the company will try to accommodate the ticket-holder at another performance. If that’s impossible, they will offer refunds..
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.