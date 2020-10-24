Traveling show at Reynolda House highlights the dazzling products of Tiffany Studios

The leaded-glass lampshades, ornamental windows, vases and other dazzling decorative objects made at New York’s Tiffany Studios during the late 19th and early 20th centuries were the height of fashion during this country’s so-called Gilded Age. They passed out of style by the early 1930s, though, when the studios were closed in the midst of the Great Depression.

In keeping with the adage “What goes around comes around,” Tiffany glass pieces made a comeback in the late 1960s, when psychedelic rock-concert posters and other popular art forms helped revive the Art Nouveau aesthetic. Since that era the original Tiffany products have continued to be prized by collectors and designers.

Almost everyone has seen reproductions or cheap knock-offs of Tiffany lamps. Opportunities to see the real thing are rarer, and that’s what makes the current exhibition at Reynolda House so special. “Tiffany Glass: Painting with Color and Light” is a traveling show from the the Neustadt Collection of Tiffany Glass, the world’s largest repository of original Tiffany products, housed in the New York borough of Queens, near the site of Tiffany’s original glass factory.