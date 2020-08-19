As families look for things to do during the COVID-19 pandemic, they are turning to board games for entertainment.
From Unicorn Glitterluck to Monopoly to The Settlers of Catan, there is a board game for just about everyone.
Rolly’s Baby Boutique on Stratford Road at Thruway Shopping Center sells several different ones.
A popular product in the store is HABA’s Unicorn Glitterluck, in which children navigate their unicorn away from oncoming storm clouds towards sunnier skies.
“We’ve sold out several times and had to reorder,” owner Melanie Barbee said. “They (customers) are buying board games, and they are buying blocks and things like that that are interactive for the families.”
In addition to board games, House of Cards on Country Club Road offers card games and role-playing games such as Dungeons & Dragons.
“We’ve had a lot of people during the pandemic really get into board gaming more, as well as just delving more into the hobby itself,” William Reid, the owner, said. “We’ve had a lot of people who have bought a couple of games to dip their feet in the water but got into it during quarantine just because you spent a lot of time with loved ones and maybe close friends in quarantine.”
Mast General Store downtown on Trade Street carries a lot of the classic board games, Maurice Robinson, the store’s mercantile manager, said.
They include Uncle Wiggily, Parcheesi and Candy Land.
He said the store has sold some of those games, but the big uptick is in puzzle sales, especially those with 1,500 to 2,000 pieces.
“A lot of people talk about family time putting together puzzles,” he said.
Adrienne Appell, spokeswoman for The Toy Association Inc., based in New York, said that "games and puzzles" was the best performing super category in toys, up 44 percent over the same period a year ago, based on data from The NPD Group, an international information company.
More growth and gamers
Retailers and gamers expect board games to continue growing in popularity.
“I think COVID-19 has brought a lot of people together in a lot of different ways, and gaming has been a great outlet for that,” Reid said. “People have been organizing play groups to meet up with each other and play board games and just find that way to socially distance but also come together.”
He said there are a lot of ways for people to play board games amid the pandemic, including loading games on simulators and playing virtually.
Some people have been using webcams and Zoom calls and Discord to be able to voice chat, and there are a lot of gaming groups and conventions of various sizes, including Gen Con, the largest tabletop gaming convention in North America.
Reid hasn’t seen any particular board game as a top seller but said he has noticed a spike in the people wanting to play Dungeons & Dragons, which has been around for quite some time.
His House of Cards store focuses on Eurogames or what he calls newer generation games.
“I like to think of the new generation of gaming as diverse,” Reid said. “There are a lot of strategy games and resource management games. There are some that are just playful and fun, but I think there is a little bit more meat to a Eurogame than some of the classics, a little bit more multi-dimensional.”
Some of the board games in his store include various versions of Catan, a multiplayer board game involving trading and building resources; and Pandemic, where players are basically a team of researchers trying to stop the spread of pandemics.
“It’s a lot of fun and it kind of plays into what’s happening in actual society right now,” Reid said.
Cooperative gaming
Doug Bass, a gamer in Winston-Salem, grew up playing board games and started playing the modern board games in 2004.
“The face-to-face interaction with other people and the tactile nature of it where you are moving pieces around on a board or shuffling cards or rolling dice,” he said.
He also likes cooperative and strategic games where he can think a lot.
“I like Pandemic because the players are working together,” he said.
Since the COVID-19 crisis, he has not been buying many board games, because he doesn’t get to play in person often now.
“I have gotten together with friends a couple of times to play,” he said.
He mentioned that people who can’t go to GenCon in Indianpolis each year often host gaming parties called GenCan’t.
“We GenCan’t, and I went to a GenCan’t gathering at the beginning of August at a friend’s house in Oak Ridge.”
He said he played from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the day he attended.
Luke Dixon of Kernersville is the organizer of Camel City Gamers, a social group for people who are interested in playing board games and learning about board games.
Settlers of Cantan is one of the more popular from the hobby world of gaming,” Dixon said. “I was exposed to that game my freshman year of college. ... It was transformative, and shortly thereafter I started looking for other games like that going online, just trying to see what else was out there that I’d never heard of before.
In late April, Camel City Gamers started organizing weekly online gaming events.
Dixon said some gamers like the in-person social interaction and don’t get as much out of playing online or in a digital environment.
Dixon also sees the popularity of board games continuing: “From what I listen to and what I watch and what I read, some people describe it as the golden age of board gaming."
