Virtual concerts, interactive events and art exhibits this week

Musical theater
Theatre Alliance will present outdoor performances of “Ring of Fire: The Johnny Cash Musical” at the theater’s new venue: 650 W. Sixth St., Winston-Salem.
The musical is about love and faith, struggle and success, rowdiness and redemption and the healing power of home and family. More than two dozen classic hits — including “I Walk The Line,” “A Boy Named Sue,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” and the title tune — are featured.
Performances will be at 8 p.m. April 29-30 and May 1 and 6-8.
Tickets are $25 at theatrealliance.ws/box_office.
Concessions will be for sale. Guests are asked to bring chairs or blankets. COVID-19 protocols will be in place.
Visit theatrealliance.ws.
Comedy show
Comedian Darren Knight, also known as “Southern Momma” will perform at 8 p.m. April 30 at Truist Stadium, 951 Ballpark Way, Winston-Salem.
Knight is a YouTube star who has more than 1 million views for each of his many videos.
Concessions will be for sale. COVID-19 protocols will be in place.
Tickets are $35 for general seataing or $50 for VIP seating at tinyurl.com/dwfhwvv6 or 336-714-2287. Knight will perform at homeplate. The VIP seats will be on the field.
Visit wsdash.com or comediandarrenknight.com.
Live concert
The Chuck Dale Smith Band will perform at 6 p.m. April 23 on the patio at La Carreta 195 Cooper Creek Dr, Mocksville.
The band plays country, ‘60s hits, R&B and more.
Visit The Chuck Dale Smith Band on Facebook.
West End Mambo
West End Mambo will perform at 7 p.m. April 29 at Centennial Arts Station, 121 S. Centennial St., High Point.
April is Jazz Appreciation Month, and High Point Arts Council is partnering with Smithsonian National Museum of American History to increase awareness of jazz and its historical significance.
The performance is open to 125 guests with COVID-19 protocols in place. The show will also be livestreamed.
Tickets are $10 for in-person and livestream tickets at highpointarts.org/events.
Comedy show
Comedian Preacher Lawson will perform at 7:45 p.m. April 22 at Truist Point, 301 N. Elm St., High Point.
The High Point Rockers baseball team and The Comedy Zone have teamed up to host the show. Capacity will be limited for the socially distanced performance.
Lawson was a finalist on the 12th season of “America’s Got Talent” in 2017 and returned for “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” in 2019, where he finished fifth.
Tickets are $35 for general admission or $50 for VIP seating at highpointrockers.com. VIP seating requires the purchase of four tickets and includes a table on the field.
Visit preacherlawson.com or highpointrockers.com.
Movie extras needed
Background extras are needed to participate in scenes in the Greensboro, Snow Camp, Graham and Burlington areas for a new movie called “Making Him Famous.”
The movie, Cornelius Muller Productions based in Burlington, is directed by actor and director Burgess Jenkins.
The film follows the life of fictional character Mario King, a young man, who exemplifies his faith as he goes on a journey of self discovery and fame.The film stars Vonii Bristow, Morgan Graham, Cornelius Muller, Joseph Gray & Ashlee Payne.
To participate, email Extras@CorneliusMullerProductions.com.
For more information, search social media sites for Cornelius Muller Productions.
Symphony concert
Bluegrass stars Hank, Pattie & the Current will join Winston-Salem Symphony Chorus for the sacred liturgy in Carol Barnett’s “The World Beloved: A Bluegrass Mass.”
The concert,, which will begin streaming on April 24, will be conducted by symphony Chorus Director Christopher Gilliam and will be performed at Reynolds Auditorium. The bluegrass mass premiered in 2007 and blends the classical mass, modern choral sophistication, touching poetry and traditional bluegrass instrumentation.
Hank Smith and Pattie Hopkins Kinlaw combine bluegrass with classical, Motown and other genres to offer a twist on their music. They are backed by an all-star band of Carolina musicians: Stevie Martinez on bass and vocals and Billie Feather on guitar.
For more about streaming the concert, go to wssymphony.org. For more about Hank, Pattie & the Current, go to hankandpattie.com.
Live MerleFest set
MerleFest is set to officially reconvene Sept. 16-19 on the campus of Wilkes Community College in Wilkesboro after canceling last year’s festival because of the pandemic.
On June 10, festival organizers will live stream a 2021 MerleFest Artist Announcement Celebration to give festivalgoers and music fans a full artist lineup. The event will start at 7 p.m. It will also cover health and safety protocols for the festival and feature a nostalgic look back at MerleFest’s past. Festival tickets will go on sale that same day.
MerleFest, which is presented by Window World, will accept entries for the Chris Austin Songwriting Contest, now in its 29th year, through June 15. CASC is one of the most acclaimed songwriting contests in roots and Americana music and has a reputation for launching careers as well as drawing attention to important new talent.
The contest is split into four genre-based categories including bluegrass, general, gospel and country. First through third place winners will be chosen in each category at MerleFest 2021. There is a $30 fee per entry.
All lyrics must be written in English, and no instrumental entries will be accepted. Finalists will be invited to the final round of the competition on Sept. 17, during MerleFest. First-place winners will receive $1,000 cash and a performance slot at MerleFest.
Net proceeds from the contest support the Wilkes Community College Chris Austin Memorial Scholarship. To enter, visit merlefest.org/CASC.
MerleFest is accepting applications April 15-May 31 from vendors for The Shoppes at MerleFest, as well as artisans and craftsmen who wish to be featured in the Heritage Crafts tent. To download an application and review the rules and guidelines, go to merlefest.org/vendors.
Dance film
UNCSA will present a new streaming dance film, “Waiting in the Wings,” on April 23.
The film is by by award-winning choreographer Larry Keigwin, commissioned for seniors in the contemporary dance program of the School of Dance and filmed in downtown Winston-Salem and on the UNCSA campus. The film is set to new music by N.Y.-based composer and sound designer Curtis Macdonald.
The work is a journey through the eyes of a dancer from the street to the dressing room, to warming up backstage to the full stage experience.
Go to www.uncsa.edu/ondemand.
New exhibit
The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA) will present “/200,” a new exhibition of work by Tennessee-based artist Ali Waller through June 13 in SECCA’s Community Gallery, 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem.
The artist makes sculpture installations using plaster casts of feminine bodies to tell the stories of survivors of sexual assault.
Waller invites women of the local community to participate by adding plaster casts of their bodies to the sculpture installation. Plaster casting appointments are $20, and each cast can be purchased for an additional $80 after the close of the exhibition.
Admission is free, with a suggested $10 donation.
To sign up, go to tinyurl.com/3jf6d5u6. Visit secca.org.
Story slam
“The Willingham Story Slam @ MUSE Winston-Salem” will host a virtual storytelling event at 7 p.m. April 22 with the theme “Foolishness.”
The story slam format invites guests to tell stories about foolish mistakes they’ve made, silly memories, particularly embarrassing tales or wherever their best interpretation of the prompt takes them.
The featured storyteller this month is upright bassist and composer Matthew Kendrick, a native of Winston-Salem and graduate of the UNC School of the Arts. Larry Barron, aka LB the Poet, a poet, host and author, will be the emcee.
Registration is required for storytellers and observers. The event is free, but donations are welcome.
For more information and to register, visit tinyurl.com/putpc82f.
Live concert
Rain Check, a perennial Winston-Salem bluegrass/Americana band, will perform outdoors from 2 to 5 p.m. April 24 for the annual Spring Fling at Shelton Vineyards at 286 Cabernet Lane, Dobson.
Rain Check has performed in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky, and has released three full-length CD recordings. The band’s music includes a mixture of bluegrass, new arrangements of songs by Van Morrison, Tom Petty, Eric Clapton, Paul Simon, The Beatles and others.
The event is free and open to the public.
For information and COVID-19 restrictions, go to https://sheltonvineyards.com. For more about Rain Check, go to https://raincheckband.com.
Interactive events
The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art invites the community to explore Liminal Projects, a month of interactive, interdisciplinary and experience-based programming in the Main Gallery at 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem.
The schedule is:
6 p.m. April 22: 2B Yoga presents Hip Hop Yoga with Ashley Robinson
10 a.m. April 24: Lotus Yoga presents Awake & Revive with Chloë Craver
10 a.m. April 24: INTI House Bolivian Coffee Popup
2 p.m. April 24: Sawtooth presents Suminagashi & Origami Wellness Workshop
April 28-May 2: thefacesblur presents an immersive 3-D Art Experience
6 p.m. April 29: House Music & Cocktail Party with thefacesblur
6 p.m. April 30: Hanes Circle Dinner with artist Jenny Fine
May 1: Garden Club with Forsyth Seafood & Ginger Fox Beverage
Visit secca.org.
Film series
Aperture Cinema will host Luminaries, a new filmmaker series.
The first honoree is Winston-Salem native Ramin Bahrani.
Bahrani’s 2014 documentary, “Life Itself,” is available for online screening.
Ticket and film information at aperturecinema.com/luminaries.
Other movies will include:
April 23: “Chop Shop” (2007). Outdoor or drive-in screening, then virtual starting April 24.
April 24: “Man Push Cart” (2005). Virtual cinema.
May 7: “Socrates” (2018). Virtual cinema.
3 p.m. June 6: Lit/Flix with Bookmarks featuring The White Tiger (2021)
July 23: “99 Homes” (2015). Outdoor or drive-in screening
TBA August: Ramin Bahrani shorts. Virtual or in-theater.
Sept. 10: “Goodbye Solo” (2009). Outdoor or drive-in screening.Others will be announced later.
Visit aperturecinema.com.
Solo exhibits
Artworks Gallery will feature two new exhibits: Chris Flory “All Fall Down” and Susan Smoot “Roadside Compositions” through May 2 at 564 N. Trade St. in Winston-Salem.
Flory, who lives in Winston-Salem, earned an MFA from UNCG and has lived in Winston-Salem since 1993. Her work is graphite on paper, drawn in 2020. Most are about the anxiety and frustration that Flory has experienced during the pandemic.
Smoot’s works focus on long-standing architecture of utility. Farmhouses, sheds and barns are depicted, showing evidence of their usefulness and the disrepair of time. These rural scenes and buildings, observed locally, were rendered to celebrate the details of age, tarnish, patina and rust on these witnesses of the past.
Admission is free.
Visit artworks-gallery.org.
Nature art
A new exhibit, “Cross Pollination: Heade, Cole, Church, and Our Contemporary Moment,” will be on display through May 23 in the Mary and Charlie Babcock Wing Gallery at Reynolda House Museum of American Art at 2250 Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem.
The exhibition will feature works by 19th-century artists Martin Johnson Heade, Thomas Cole and Frederic Church, as well as contemporary artists including Paula Hayes, Maya Lin, Richard Estes, Juan Fontanive, Roxy Paine, Rachel Sussman and Vik Muniz. Guests can explore their own connections between art and nature on visits to the estate’s gardens, which include birding and nature trails.
To register and buy tickets, go to tinyurl.com/wvludc4x.
Seeking artists
Yadkin Arts Council has issued a call for art for its 2021 juried exhibition at Welborn Gallery.
Artists from across North Carolina are eligible to participate in the 10th annual exhibit, which will be on display from July 1 to Aug. 27.
Affee Vickers, local Winston-Salem artist, will be the juror for this exhibition. Vickers works in glass, acrylic, stainless steel, titanium, abstract art, oil paintings and sculptures.
The deadline to enter the show is by midnight June 6. Eligibility for entry is open to fine art artists in both 2D and 3D categories who are at least 18 and live in North Carolina.
Prizes will be awarded and an opening reception will be July 1. Depending on social distancing limitations in July, the Arts Council is planning on hosting the opening reception in person. More details will follow closer to the date.
Awards will be: $1,250 for first place, $850 for second place, $500 for third place, $150 for People’s Choice 2D, $150 for People’s Choice 3D, and $100 for six honorable mentions.
For more about Vickers or to apply, go to yadkinarts.org/annual-juried-show.
— Staff Reports