Virtual concerts, interactive events and art exhibits this week

Artists from across North Carolina are eligible to participate in the 10th annual exhibit, which will be on display from July 1 to Aug. 27.

Affee Vickers, local Winston-Salem artist, will be the juror for this exhibition. Vickers works in glass, acrylic, stainless steel, titanium, abstract art, oil paintings and sculptures.

The deadline to enter the show is by midnight June 6. Eligibility for entry is open to fine art artists in both 2D and 3D categories who are at least 18 and live in North Carolina.

Prizes will be awarded and an opening reception will be July 1. Depending on social distancing limitations in July, the Arts Council is planning on hosting the opening reception in person. More details will follow closer to the date.

Awards will be: $1,250 for first place, $850 for second place, $500 for third place, $150 for People’s Choice 2D, $150 for People’s Choice 3D, and $100 for six honorable mentions.

For more about Vickers or to apply, go to yadkinarts.org/annual-juried-show.

