Virtual concerts, interactive events and art exhibits this week

Art sale
Local artists will come together from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 1 for an outside Spring Fling Art Sale at 1104 N. Rotary Drive, High Point.
The event will include paintings from Kathryn Cushwa Gerace and Jennifer Donley and pottery from Kelly Brooke Pottery. Also featured will be Carolina Red Café with locally roasted coffee and baked goods.
Gerace, a High Point native, creates custom watercolors, hand painted family portraits, digital art prints, note cards and greeting cards. Go to ethelbdesigns.square.site.
Donley is an artist and teacher at Theatre Art Galleries in High Point and Creative Aging Network-NC in Greensboro.
Howard, who lives in High Point and has been a professional potter for 23 years, creates wheel thrown and hand-built pieces from a N.C. porcelain clay body sourced from Asheville. Go to etsy.com/shop/KellyBrookePottery.
Guest must wear masks and follow
social distancing protocols.
Music event
MUSE Winston-Salem, Bookmarks
and The Ramkat will present “From Combo Corner to the World: the Diaspora of the Winston-Salem Sound” at 7 p.m. April 29.
The free event will feature a music program about Winston-Salem and N.C. music with panelists David Menconi, Chris Stamey and Peter Holsapple.
Register and get a link for the event at tinyurl.com/yrmt7z4y.
Visit facebook.com/MUSEws.
Streaming play
UNCG School of Theatre will present “Polaroid Stories” by Naomi Iizuka for on-demand streaming from April 29 to May 1.
Reflecting the lives of young people committed to rebeling against the fringes of society, the tale envelopes the audience in a world of chaos and social havoc. “Polaroid Stories” offers an abstract vision of unidentified psyches, disruption and deceit.
Guest director Donna Bradby, a professor at N.C. A&T, brings an innovative approach to intimate theater with social distancing restrictions.
Tickets are $5 at tinyurl.com/jxf74nz3 or by phone at 336-334-4392.
Visit uncgtheatre.com.
Musical theater
Theatre Alliance will present outdoor performances of “Ring of Fire: The Johnny Cash Musical” at the theater’s new venue: 650 W. Sixth St., Winston-Salem.
The musical is about love and faith, struggle and success, rowdiness and redemption and the healing power of home and family. More than two dozen classic hits — including “I Walk The Line,” “A Boy Named Sue,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” and the title tune — are featured.
Performances will be at 8 p.m. April 29-30 and May 1 and 6-8.
Tickets are $25 at theatrealliance.ws/box_office.
Concessions will be for sale. Guests are asked to bring chairs or blankets. COVID-19 protocols will be in place.
Visit theatrealliance.ws.
Comedy show
Comedian Darren Knight, also known as “Southern Momma” will perform at 8 p.m. April 30 at Truist Stadium, 951 Ballpark Way, Winston-Salem.
Knight is a YouTube star who has more than 1 million views for each of his many videos.
Concessions will be for sale. COVID-19 protocols will be in place.
Tickets are $35 for general seating or $50 for VIP seating at tinyurl.com/dwfhwvv6 or 336-714-2287. Knight will perform at homeplate. The VIP seats will be on the field.
Visit wsdash.com or comediandarrenknight.com.
Live concert
West End Mambo will perform at 7 p.m. April 29 at Centennial Arts Station, 121 S. Centennial St., High Point.
April is Jazz Appreciation Month,
and High Point Arts Council is partnering with Smithsonian National Museum of American History to increase awareness of jazz and its historical
significance.
The performance is open to 125 guests with COVID-19 protocols in place. The show will also be livestreamed.
Tickets are $10 for in-person and livestream tickets at highpointarts.org/events.
Extras needed
Background extras are needed to participate in scenes in the Greensboro, Snow Camp, Graham and Burlington areas for a new movie called “Making Him Famous.”
The movie, Cornelius Muller Productions based in Burlington, is directed by actor and director Burgess Jenkins.
The film follows the life of fictional character Mario King, a young man, who exemplifies his faith as he goes on a journey of self discovery and fame.The film stars Vonii Bristow, Morgan Graham, Cornelius Muller, Joseph Gray & Ashlee Payne.
To participate, email Extras@CorneliusMullerProductions.com.
For more information, search social media sites for Cornelius Muller Productions.
New exhibit
The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA) will present “/200,” a new exhibition of work by Tennessee-based artist Ali Waller through June 13 in SECCA’s Community Gallery, 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem.
The artist makes sculpture installations using plaster casts of feminine bodies to tell the stories of survivors of sexual assault.
Waller invites women of the local community to participate by adding plaster casts of their bodies to the sculpture installation. Plaster casting appointments are $20, and each cast can be purchased for an additional $80 after the close of the exhibition.
Admission is free, with a suggested $10 donation.
To sign up, go to tinyurl.com/3jf6d5u6. Visit secca.org.
Solo exhibits
Artworks Gallery will feature two new exhibits: Chris Flory “All Fall Down” and Susan Smoot “Roadside Compositions” through May 2 at 564 N. Trade St. in Winston-Salem.
Flory, who lives in Winston-Salem, earned an MFA from UNCG and has lived in Winston-Salem since 1993. Her work is graphite on paper, drawn in 2020. Most are about the anxiety and frustration that Flory has experienced during the pandemic.
Smoot’s works focus on long-standing architecture of utility. Farmhouses, sheds and barns are depicted, showing evidence of their usefulness and the disrepair of time. These rural scenes and buildings, observed locally, were rendered to celebrate the details of age, tarnish, patina and rust on these witnesses of the past.
Admission is free.
Visit artworks-gallery.org.
Nature art
A new exhibit, “Cross Pollination: Heade, Cole, Church, and Our Contemporary Moment,” will be on display through May 23 in the Mary and Charlie Babcock Wing Gallery at Reynolda House Museum of American Art at 2250 Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem.
The exhibition will feature works by 19th-century artists Martin Johnson Heade, Thomas Cole and Frederic Church, as well as contemporary artists including Paula Hayes, Maya Lin, Richard Estes, Juan Fontanive, Roxy Paine, Rachel Sussman and Vik Muniz. Guests can explore their own connections between art and nature on visits to the estate’s gardens, which include birding and nature trails.
To register and buy tickets, go to tinyurl.com/wvludc4x.— Staff Reports
