Virtual concerts, interactive events and art exhibits this week

The artist makes sculpture installations using plaster casts of feminine bodies to tell the stories of survivors of sexual assault.

Waller invites women of the local community to participate by adding plaster casts of their bodies to the sculpture installation. Plaster casting appointments are $20, and each cast can be purchased for an additional $80 after the close of the exhibition.

Admission is free, with a suggested $10 donation.

To sign up, go to tinyurl.com/3jf6d5u6. Visit secca.org.

Solo exhibits

Artworks Gallery will feature two new exhibits: Chris Flory “All Fall Down” and Susan Smoot “Roadside Compositions” through May 2 at 564 N. Trade St. in Winston-Salem.

Flory, who lives in Winston-Salem, earned an MFA from UNCG and has lived in Winston-Salem since 1993. Her work is graphite on paper, drawn in 2020. Most are about the anxiety and frustration that Flory has experienced during the pandemic.