Virtual concerts, interactive events and art exhibits this week

MerleFest, which is presented by Window World, will accept entries for the Chris Austin Songwriting Contest, now in its 29th year, from April 15 to June 15. CASC is one of the most acclaimed songwriting contests in roots and Americana music and has a reputation for launching careers as well as drawing attention to important new talent.

The contest is split into four genre-based categories including bluegrass, general, gospel and country. First through third place winners will be chosen in each category at MerleFest 2021. There is a $30 fee per entry.

All lyrics must be written in English, and no instrumental entries will be accepted. Finalists will be invited to the final round of the competition on Sept. 17, during MerleFest. First-place winners will receive $1,000 cash and a performance slot at MerleFest.

Net proceeds from the contest support the Wilkes Community College Chris Austin Memorial Scholarship. To enter, visit merlefest.org/CASC.

MerleFest is accepting applications April 15-May 31 from vendors for The Shoppes at MerleFest, as well as artisans and craftsmen who wish to be featured in the Heritage Crafts tent. To download an application and review the rules and guidelines, go to merlefest.org/vendors.

