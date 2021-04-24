Virtual concerts, interactive events and art exhibits this week

Musical theater

Theatre Alliance will present outdoor performances of “Ring of Fire: The Johnny Cash Musical” at the theater’s new venue: 650 W. Sixth St., Winston-Salem.

The musical is about love and faith, struggle and success, rowdiness and redemption and the healing power of home and family. More than two dozen classic hits — including “I Walk The Line,” “A Boy Named Sue,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” and the title tune — are featured.

Performances will be at 8 p.m. April 29-30 and May 1 and 6-8.

Tickets are $25 at theatrealliance.ws/box_office.

Concessions will be for sale. Guests are asked to bring chairs or blankets. COVID-19 protocols will be in place.

Visit theatrealliance.ws.

Shoe donation

Piedmont Opera has donated 60 pairs of new shows to the Salvation Army of Greater Winston-Salem as part of its Cinderella Shoe Drive, a community service project in conjunction with the company’s March production of “Cinderella.”

Volunteers from Piedmont Opera, Forsyth Country Day School and Calvary Moravian Church donated the new shoes.