Virtual concerts, interactive events and art exhibits this week

Musical theater
Theatre Alliance will present outdoor performances of “Ring of Fire: The Johnny Cash Musical” at the theater’s new venue: 650 W. Sixth St., Winston-Salem.
The musical is about love and faith, struggle and success, rowdiness and redemption and the healing power of home and family. More than two dozen classic hits — including “I Walk The Line,” “A Boy Named Sue,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” and the title tune — are featured.
Performances will be at 8 p.m. April 29-30 and May 1 and 6-8.
Tickets are $25 at theatrealliance.ws/box_office.
Concessions will be for sale. Guests are asked to bring chairs or blankets. COVID-19 protocols will be in place.
Visit theatrealliance.ws.
Shoe donation
Piedmont Opera has donated 60 pairs of new shows to the Salvation Army of Greater Winston-Salem as part of its Cinderella Shoe Drive, a community service project in conjunction with the company’s March production of “Cinderella.”
Volunteers from Piedmont Opera, Forsyth Country Day School and Calvary Moravian Church donated the new shoes.
Piedmont Opera also worked with 41 donors and corporations for “Send Cinderella to School,” an effort to make opera accessible to underserved youth in our community. This project resulted in securing sponsorship for 41 schools in Forsyth and Guilford Counties. For a $250 donation, sponsors supported a school (staff and students) to provide free access to all students and staff at that school. This project provided free, live-streamed access of Cinderella to nearly 1,000 students.
Piedmont Opera’s family-friendly virtual production of Cinderella is now available for viewing through artarie.com. Viewing tickets are $20 at artarie.com.
Comedy show
Comedian Darren Knight, also known as “Southern Momma” will perform at 8 p.m. April 30 at Truist Stadium, 951 Ballpark Way, Winston-Salem.
Knight is a YouTube star who has more than 1 million views for each of his many videos.
Concessions will be for sale. COVID-19 protocols will be in place.
Tickets are $35 for general seating or $50 for VIP seating at tinyurl.com/dwfhwvv6 or 336-714-2287. Knight will perform at homeplate. The VIP seats will be on the field.
Visit wsdash.com or comediandarrenknight.com.
‘Pink Moon’
Composer and pianist Eleonor Sandresky’s new music series Lunar Landscapes will be at 9 p.m. April 27 at Kaleideum in Winston-Salem.
This special virtual episode “Pink Moon” will be the first of the series to be livestreamed from a planetarium and celebrates the full moon with special guest composer and violinist Daniel Bernard Roumain, as well as music by Philip Glass and Eleonor Sandresky.
The featured cocktail/mocktail is a Pink Martini. Guests will receive the recipe and snack recommendations when they purchase their tickets, along with a link to the event.
Tickets are free, but donations are accepted. Register at tinyurl.com/jkuerxfk. Ticketholders will have special access to educational programming and events related to the cycles of the moon.
Visit kaleideum.org or esandresky.com.
Live concert
West End Mambo will perform at 7 p.m. April 29 at Centennial Arts Station, 121 S. Centennial St., High Point.
April is Jazz Appreciation Month, and High Point Arts Council is partnering with Smithsonian National Museum of American History to increase awareness of jazz and its historical significance.
The performance is open to 125 guests with COVID-19 protocols in place. The show will also be livestreamed.
Tickets are $10 for in-person and livestream tickets at highpointarts.org/events.
Extras needed
Background extras are needed to participate in scenes in the Greensboro, Snow Camp, Graham and Burlington areas for a new movie called “Making Him Famous.”
The movie, Cornelius Muller Productions based in Burlington, is directed by actor and director Burgess Jenkins.
The film follows the life of fictional character Mario King, a young man, who exemplifies his faith as he goes on a journey of self discovery and fame.The film stars Vonii Bristow, Morgan Graham, Cornelius Muller, Joseph Gray & Ashlee Payne.
To participate, email Extras@CorneliusMullerProductions.com.
For more information, search social media sites for Cornelius Muller Productions.
New exhibit
The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA) will present “/200,” a new exhibition of work by Tennessee-based artist Ali Waller through June 13 in SECCA’s Community Gallery, 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem.
The artist makes sculpture installations using plaster casts of feminine bodies to tell the stories of survivors of sexual assault.
Waller invites women of the local community to participate by adding plaster casts of their bodies to the sculpture installation. Plaster casting appointments are $20, and each cast can be purchased for an additional $80 after the close of the exhibition.
Admission is free, with a suggested $10 donation.
To sign up, go to tinyurl.com/3jf6d5u6. Visit secca.org.
— Staff Reports
