What’s new? Art as a winter-blues antidote

The new year began for me with thoughts of Billie Holiday as I listened again to her lushly bittersweet rendition of the 20th-century standard “What’s New?”
It was recorded in 1955, when I was an oblivious 3-year-old. But listening to it in 2022 prompted me to recall artist Dario Robleto’s ingenious conceptual homage to Lady Day.
Robleto somehow managed to craft shirt buttons from melted-down copies of her records, then he acquired several shirts with missing buttons that he replaced with the ones he’d made. He put the repaired shirts back into circulation on the secondhand clothing market, where they were presumably bought by unknown people unaware of their conceptual-art connection.
“Sometimes Billie is All That Holds Me Together” is the plaintive title Robleto gave to this subtle social intervention — an artistic gesture designed for dispersal along uncharted commercial pathways.
Robleto has gone on to create a remarkable, diverse body of visual art in the nearly 25 years since he made that intentionally ephemeral, idiosyncratic piece, but it remains a brilliantly effective metaphor for the blues, and it rings timely under current circumstances.
The blues is a state of mind so pervasive at this stage of year that it’s been diagnosed and renamed as Seasonal Affective Disorder, aka SAD. The onset of winter is evidently a moment when a lot of us feel frazzled, barely able to hold ourselves together.
Any such feelings are likely exacerbated by a combination of circumstances unique to our era — namely the COVID-19 pandemic, social-media obsession, and constantly escalating political tensions.
So one turns to art for solace, clarity, wisdom or at least a fresh perspective.
A local visionary’s online show
At this writing, four days into the new year, all is fairly quiet on the local visual-arts front, with only a few new exhibitions set to open by the time this appears — a typical situation in early winter.
In the digital age, though, art is always as close as the nearest computer screen. That’s where you can go to see recent works by Winston-Salem artist William Fields, in an online show of high-resolution digital reproductions organized by Cavin-Morris Gallery, a New York venue specializing in outsider and visionary art.
At 81, Fields may be this city’s longest-practicing and consistently accomplished visual artist. He was showing his work at Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art more than 50 years ago, and since then, he has continued to create striking works that have been widely exhibited.
Fifteen of his recent drawings make up his online exhibition, which can be accessed through Feb. 7 at cavinmorris.com/william-fields-online-exhibition.
A longtime student of Asian spiritual and esoteric traditions, Fields characterizes his art as “a visual transmission flowing from these spiritual forms of seeing and understanding.”
Fields’ drawings are formally grounded in Western art traditions of landscape and portraiture, but his figures and settings are invariably otherworldly and augmented with occult symbols. In these respects they’re akin to the French symbolist art of the 19th century.
His fluid but tightly controlled lines and effusive manipulation of color have prompted superficial comparisons to hippie pop artist Peter Max, but there’s clearly something deeper and more mysterious going on in Fields’ work.
No further background is required to appreciate these drawings aesthetically. They’re gorgeous and strange, and for many viewers that’s enough. The experience of seeing them is substantially enriched, however, by understanding their thematic underpinning.
Instead of depicting ordinary people in familiar places, Fields portrays multi-faceted spiritual beings in exotic outdoor environments. Many of his works are rooted in Hermetics, a system of spiritual magic encoded in ancient writings that devotees attribute to a philosopher-priest named Hermes Trismegistus.
Following a key Hermetic teaching, Fields employs self-devised spells as a basis for each drawing. In effect, he invokes the being he intends to portray, stimulating what he describes as a direct encounter with that being.
Alert viewers from our region will recognize a familiar landmark on the horizon in several of these drawings — the silhouette of Pilot Mountain, which Fields has established as an empirical anchor for his inter-dimensional encounters.
Other inspirational sources for Fields’ imagery include Hindu mythology, Himalayan Buddhism and Gnostic Christianity.
In the interest of full disclosure, I’ve previously written about Fields’ art and have included examples in several exhibitions I’ve organized as an independent curator. The online exhibition is augmented by a biographical essay I cobbled together from previous writings about Fields, and for which I received no fee.
I will, however, recommend it for a deeper dive into Fields’ process, his imagery and the concerns that drive his work.