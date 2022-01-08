What’s new? Art as a winter-blues antidote

The new year began for me with thoughts of Billie Holiday as I listened again to her lushly bittersweet rendition of the 20th-century standard “What’s New?”

It was recorded in 1955, when I was an oblivious 3-year-old. But listening to it in 2022 prompted me to recall artist Dario Robleto’s ingenious conceptual homage to Lady Day.

Robleto somehow managed to craft shirt buttons from melted-down copies of her records, then he acquired several shirts with missing buttons that he replaced with the ones he’d made. He put the repaired shirts back into circulation on the secondhand clothing market, where they were presumably bought by unknown people unaware of their conceptual-art connection.

“Sometimes Billie is All That Holds Me Together” is the plaintive title Robleto gave to this subtle social intervention — an artistic gesture designed for dispersal along uncharted commercial pathways.

Robleto has gone on to create a remarkable, diverse body of visual art in the nearly 25 years since he made that intentionally ephemeral, idiosyncratic piece, but it remains a brilliantly effective metaphor for the blues, and it rings timely under current circumstances.