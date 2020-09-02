After graduating from Winston-Salem State University with a bachelor’s degree in art in 2019, Phebe Pankey planned on becoming an art teacher but soon decided that wasn’t the field for her.
She found it frustrating in her search for a job in the world of art, she said.
“I contemplated giving up on being an artist and going into a different field for work,” Pankey, 23, said. “I couldn't seem to sell anything. I was drawing and just wanted to give up.”
But as soon as she started adjusting to life after college and stopped putting unrealistic expectations on herself it became easier to be creative, she said.
Her artwork started selling and now she has her own company, Phebe’s Originals, in Winston-Salem.
Recently, Pankey was one of 12 Winston-Salem artists chosen to create art for bus stops in the city through the Artistic Bus Shelter Program organized by the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Public Art Commission. The aim of the program is to improve the experience of riding the bus for people who use the Winston-Salem Transit Authority.
Pankey’s artwork titled “The Tre Crowned” is on North Cleveland Avenue at 25th Street. Her piece features three people who have contributed positively to the community – Joe Watson, the Peanut Man; former Winston-Salem Mayor Pro Tempore Vivian Burke; and Tony Jordan of Tony's Italian Ice.
“I was extremely excited to get the call that I was chosen," Pankey said.
Q: How would you describe your art?
Answer: My art consists of personal experiences – those I can relate to and that I (and hopefully others) can enjoy. When people view my art, I would like them to see themselves, be encouraged and/or reflect on what the piece means to them. I also like to include people that are impactful but not well-known. I would also describe my art as relatable and vivid. I make prints and accent pieces that have vivid colors to brighten areas in my buyers' houses. I like to make the colors brilliant to evoke a certain feeling to the viewer's eye.
Q: How have you evolved as an artist?
Answer: I first began using mediums I worked with mostly as an undergraduate. Those mediums were charcoal, soft pastels and graphite. During my senior show, I wanted to make a larger quantity of pieces so I learned more about digital art. I desired to have the pieces displayed on canvas but I didn't want to break the bank. An art professor suggested that I print my drawings. I followed his suggestion and discovered a method to adhere the prints to the canvas. Since my project was turning into a collage, I decided to add gold leaf which would make them mixed media. I still make some mixed media commissioned portraits, but I am doing more prints now. The theme of my senior showcase was stereotypes on the black community. I wanted to show how absurd stereotypes were by contrasting them against the pieces of the show. For example, one piece was about a black collegiate male in a suit titled “Too Dumb?” The title didn't match the picture. The stereotype is one that a lot of black men have encountered in their lives.
Q: Who has influenced your art?
Answer: Artists that influence me are Donice Bloodworth Jr., Tyra Powers, Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald. I look up to these artists and stay inspired by their work. Donice Bloodworth Jr. is a popular artist on Instagram. His style is often duplicated by other artists in social media because of how unique it is. Tyra Powers is also a popular artist on Instagram. She is a full-time artist and has given me helpful pointers on how she runs her business. Kehinde Wiley's artwork is simply stunning. The research that goes into his pieces and figures he uses are inspiring. And lastly, Amy Sherald influences me with the contrast and vivid colors she uses in her pieces. I love how well she tells a story in her pieces. I also love the titles she uses in her work.
Q: What is your biggest challenge?
Answer: My biggest challenge is staying motivated to finish projects. Since I create artwork when I'm inspired or really want to get an idea drawn out, it can be difficult for me to finish those pieces when I'm not inspired. Something I have done to combat this is to take a break and work on another project. I go on Instagram and visit artists’ pages that I admire to become motivated. I also find that I am most productive at night. If I am on a deadline, I will take a nap during the day and work through the night.
Q: What does art do for you?
Answer: Art gives me a way to express myself that words cannot. When I was younger, art classes would be the break I needed outside of the other academic classes. I am grateful for those classes because they provided my foundation and love for art. I am now a full-time artist. I sell items with my artwork on them such as T-shirts and mugs along with photo and canvas prints of my artwork.
Q: Any advice for other artists?
Answer: My advice for other artists is to just keep working, adjust and don't overextend yourself. I would advise artists to acknowledge their limits, and determine what you can do at the moment until more opportunities arise.
