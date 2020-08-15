In the first in-person event at the Milton Rhodes Arts Center since the novel coronavirus restrictions have been in place, two Winston-Salem artists are collaborating on a show of jewelry and photography in the Arboreal Gallery.
Sawtooth School for Visual Art opened for classes in another part of the building in July, but "Form/Texture/Light/Shadow," by Jasmine Huff, photographer, and Nannette Davis, jewelry designer, is the first exhibition open to the public at the arts center since it shuttered in March.
The show opened Saturday and will be open Mondays through Saturdays through Sept. 24 at 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem.
Visitors are required to wear face masks, or other appropriate face coverings, and observe social distancing guidelines. To facilitate compliance with current maximum-capacity guidelines, visitors may be asked to wait in nearby areas of the Rhodes Center before entering the gallery.
Davis debuted a custom jewelry collection with fashion designer Puja Arora at Winston-Salem Fashion Week 2018, which developed into a collection that was shown at New York Fashion Week 2019. Subsequently, Davis and photographer Jasmine Huff began discussing how photography could be used creatively to enhance the presentation of the jewelry.
“We quickly discovered that we inspire each other, with our individual bodies of work compelling the other to grow within our unique mediums," Davis said. "Each work echoed off the other. The light and shadow in Jasmine’s photography reflected the texture and form in my jewelry."
“We came up with a vision that you might call a ‘photographic narrative’ that showcased not only how the jewelry was to be worn, but how each piece transforms its wearer,” Huff said. “My photography offers a new view of the collection, which elevates both the models and the jewelry they are wearing into works of art, wholly and fully beautiful. Nannette shared that vision, and it continues as the foundation of our Jasmine and Nannette collaboration.”
The exhibition has evolved over the past several months since the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Art Nouveau Winston-Salem, the under-40 affiliate organization of the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, originally conceived the exhibition for the Duke Energy Gallery in the Hanesbrands Theatre. When Hanesbrands Theatre was closed due to COVID-19, the exhibition was expanded and moved next door to the Arboreal Gallery in the Rhodes Center for The Arts, with the arts council as lead sponsor.
Art Nouveau member Lindsay Piper Potter-Figueiredo assumed the duties of curator and played a key role, along with Shannon Stokes, patron services and events manager at the arts council, who is the exhibition’s coordinating producer. The models for the jewelry in the exhibition are Jerotich Yegon and Emily Ortiz Badalamente.
