Jasmine Huff Nannette Davis Collab

Jerotich Yegon models jewelry by Nannette Davis, which is on display in the Arboreal Gallery of Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts. 

 Jasmine Huff

JOINT SHOWCASE: Winston-Salem artists, Jasmine Huff, photographer, and Nannette Davis, jewelry designer, have teamed up for an exhibition curated by Art Nouveau and the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. "Form/Texture/Light/Shadow" can be seen 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 24 at the Arboreal Gallery, Milton Rhodes Arts Center, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. Admission is free. For more information, call 336-747-1416 or visit www.intothearts.org.

