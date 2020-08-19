JOINT SHOWCASE: Winston-Salem artists, Jasmine Huff, photographer, and Nannette Davis, jewelry designer, have teamed up for an exhibition curated by Art Nouveau and the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. "Form/Texture/Light/Shadow" can be seen 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 24 at the Arboreal Gallery, Milton Rhodes Arts Center, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. Admission is free. For more information, call 336-747-1416 or visit www.intothearts.org.
Winston-Salem artists team up for joint exhibition
