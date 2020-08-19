WSM Aperture Theatre (copy)

Kaleideum has a popcorn experiment you can do at home.

 Allison Lee Isley/Journal

DANCING POPCORN: Kaleideum has an experiment that children can try before movie night to watch popcorn "dance." It’s a bit messy, but it helps them learn about chemical reactions. Do the experiment outside, or set up a container in a deep pan to catch any overflow. You will need a tall glass or clear plastic container, water, baking soda, popcorn kernels, vinegar, measuring cups and spoons. Optional items are a clock or stopwatch and thermometer. For instructions, visit www.kaleideum.org/experiment-with-dancing-popcorn/.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Corona 2020 and the WAH

Load comments