Wood as medium and subject: Don Green exhibits sculptures and landscape images in solo show at Artworks

Green’s appreciation for natural form is evident in the wood grain, which he consistently highlights. At the same time, he performs extensive manipulations to shape and polish his wood components according to his own aesthetic intentions.

Green tends to favor smoothly rounded forms that resemble eggs or stones polished by wind or water. Sometimes he combines several related forms of differing sizes and shapes, and sometimes he sets them off alongside angular or columnar forms. There are hints of anthropomorphism, as in an untitled sculpture roughly the height of an average adult.

The latter piece — the show’s largest — rests on its own built-in base, a repurposed iron truck wheel, on which three bulbous, polished wood forms appear to be precariously balanced.

Green’s other sculptures are smaller and independent of the pedestals they’re displayed on. The series title for three of them — “Magnolia Stump” — indicates that they’re made from the stump of a single magnolia tree. In all three cases, Green was evidently so taken with the wood’s inherent characteristics that he left it free of the glossy finish he used on his other sculptures.