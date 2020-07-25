The Yadkin Arts Council has awarded the 2020 Willingham Scholarship in the Arts grants to Savannah Mabe and Elijah Golden.

The scholarships are awarded to Yadkin County graduating high school seniors who have demonstrated an interest and involvement in the arts during their high school careers and whose ambition is to continue with training and education in the arts as they progress to an institution of higher learning.

Mabe plans to attend Salem College, where she will double major in arts administration and dance. 

Golden has performed in many shows on the Willingham Theater stage under direction of the Arts Council's Jessie Grant. He plans to pursue a degree in theater from Appalachian State University and have a career onstage.

