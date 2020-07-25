The Yadkin Arts Council has awarded the 2020 Willingham Scholarship in the Arts grants to Savannah Mabe and Elijah Golden.
The scholarships are awarded to Yadkin County graduating high school seniors who have demonstrated an interest and involvement in the arts during their high school careers and whose ambition is to continue with training and education in the arts as they progress to an institution of higher learning.
Mabe plans to attend Salem College, where she will double major in arts administration and dance.
Golden has performed in many shows on the Willingham Theater stage under direction of the Arts Council's Jessie Grant. He plans to pursue a degree in theater from Appalachian State University and have a career onstage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.