CULTURAL EXHIBIT: Artworks Gallery will present "Unique and Universal: Etchings and Artist's Books of World Culture" from May 29 to June 25 at 564 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem. Barbara Rizza Mellin’s solo exhibition showcases our world’s rich trove of folk arts, customs and traditions and celebrates them by sharing visually the joy and awe of the human artistic spirit. The exhibit has 78 intaglio images (dry point and copper sulphate/salt etchings). Several are matted and framed for gallery wall display, but all are included in a series of 12 handmade, accordion artist books that correspond to Mellin’s modified version of a familiar, traditional folk song. Gallery hours are 11-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Visit artworks-gallery.org.
Artworks Gallery in Winston-Salem to open exhibit about world culture
