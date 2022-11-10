 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Artworks Gallery is featuring two new exhibits

NEW EXHIBITS: Artworks Gallery is featuring two new exhibits at 564 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem. “Into the Horizons” by Diane Nations is a collection of oil paintings and mixed media collages that explores the symbolism and lessons found in our earthly horizons and the layering of time through archetypal images. “Mostly Mandalas: Imagery from Lea’s Garden” by Betti Pettinati Longinotti is a focus on garden imagery, inspired by the garden of Lea Lackey Zachmann. They are composed as mandalas, which connotes healing. A reception will be from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 13. Gallery hours are 11-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Visit artworks-gallery.org.

