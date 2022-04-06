MUSIC THROUGH ARTWORK: Artworks Gallery is hosting “Jazz and Blues, Owens Daniels Photography” through April 30. Daniels is a photographer and visual artist based in Winston-Salem. His photographic career started at the U.S Army Photographic School of Cartography, learning the basics of photography and photo printing. Daniels has spent the past few summers capturing the downtown music scene, including those performing on the streets. Gallery hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Visit artworks-gallery.org.