MUSIC THROUGH ARTWORK: Artworks Gallery is hosting “Jazz and Blues, Owens Daniels Photography” through April 30. Daniels is a photographer and visual artist based in Winston-Salem. His photographic career started at the U.S Army Photographic School of Cartography, learning the basics of photography and photo printing. Daniels has spent the past few summers capturing the downtown music scene, including those performing on the streets. Gallery hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Visit artworks-gallery.org.
Just In
Artworks Gallery is hosting "Jazz and Blues, Owens Daniels Photography"
Related to this story
Most Popular
The name outside says “Hot Dog City,” but hot dogs are just one of the many things you’ll find inside the 1,600-square-foot building at 2300 N…
Little Italy Pizza & Italian Restaurant, a fixture in Rural Hall since 1999, has a new home — just down the street from its old one.
Mystic Ginger, 285 W. Fourth St. downtown, plans to close by the end of May, and a new burger restaurant led by former Krankies chef Justin We…
Winston-Salem has a new bubble-tea and ramen shop. Binki Café had its soft opening March 29 and grand opening April 1 at 3894 Oxford Station W…
The Grammys brought out the joy a week after a controversial Oscars. Here's a complete recap of Sunday night's awards and live performances.
Pour, a new bakery and beverage shop, has opened in the Liberty Plaza building at 102 W. Third St.
The Winston-Salem Symphony to present “The Sounds of Cinema: Heroes and Villains” pops concert and “Superhero Sountrack!” family concert
Winston-Salem Symphony to perform superhero-themed music from films such as “The Avengers,” “Spider-Man,” “Batman,” “Superman,” “Wonder Woman” and “The Incredibles”
Will Smith broke Academy's code of conduct; refused to leave after the slap, Oscars organization says
The academy said disciplinary action for Smith could include suspension, expulsion or other sanctions.
Even if you're watching Kansas take on North Carolina in the climax of March Madness, follow the live tweets and commentary here.
March 31: Actor William Daniels (“St. Elsewhere,” “Boy Meets World”) is 95. Actor Richard Chamberlain is 88. Actor Shirley Jones is 88. Musici…