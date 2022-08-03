THREE EXHIBITS: Artworks Gallery presents three new exhibitions: “Textures from the Coasts” by Karen Kopf, “Mysterious Barricades” by Nanu Lindgren La Rosee and “New Works” Wiley Akers through Aug. 27 at Artworks Gallery, 564 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem. Kopf depicts scenes from the N.C. and Oregon coasts. La Rosee represents a world struggling to reconnect after the years of global pandemic. Akers’ works represent expressions of people’s faces that he finds fascinating. An artists’ reception will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 14. A Gallery Hop will be for 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 14. Gallery hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Visit artworks-gallery.org.
Artworks Gallery presents three new exhibitions for August
