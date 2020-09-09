ART A DISTANCE: "When We Are Distanced," a sidewalk, online and in-person art exhibition, will hang through Oct. 3 at Artworks Gallery, 564 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem. The Artworks Window Exhibition is visible from the sidewalk and can be viewed online on the Artworks Gallery website. If you are interested in buying a piece, or would like an appointment to view an artwork in person, email Mona Wu at monawu4@gmail.com. For more information, visit www.Artworks-Gallery.org/shop.
Artworks Gallery show reflects life in the time of COVID-19
Tags
Lynn Felder
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
-
6 new lanes, all 65 mph opening from Salem Parkway to Reidsville Road
-
Man killed by deputies was being held against his will in SUV that Davidson County authorities were chasing, lawsuit claims.
-
Reynolds mourns sudden death of one of its teachers
-
Murder plea in shooting puts Winston-Salem man behind bars for at least 14 years
-
Thousands turn out to see President Trump in Winston-Salem
Promotions
promotion
The photo with the most votes will win a $25 Visa Gift Card as well as a $50 gift card to Wingo's Fine Jewelry!
promotion
Don't just face change, thrive in it. We stand ready to build on our commitment to help your business succeed with our Local Business Stimulus Program. Apply Now!
Contests & Events
promotion
The photo with the most votes will win a $25 Visa Gift Card as well as a $50 gift card to Wingo's Fine Jewelry!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.