Karen Kopf She Sees She Remembers

Karen Kopf's "She Sees. She Remembers" is in the September Artworks Window Exhibit, "When We Are Distanced."

 Karen Kopf

ART A DISTANCE: "When We Are Distanced," a sidewalk, online and in-person art exhibition, will hang through Oct. 3 at Artworks Gallery, 564 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem. The Artworks Window Exhibition is visible from the sidewalk and can be viewed online on the Artworks Gallery website. If you are interested in buying a piece, or would like an appointment to view an artwork in person, email Mona Wu at monawu4@gmail.com. For more information, visit www.Artworks-Gallery.org/shop.

Lynn Felder

