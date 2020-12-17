Artworks Gallery will have a members art show

MEMBERS ART SHOW: Artworks Gallery, 564 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem, will have an all-member exhibit called "HeArt Works 2020" through Dec. 27. Each of us has dealt with heart rending issues this year. In this show viewers will see a number of ways in which the artist members are showing their HeArts and the art created during months of lockdown. Painting, sculpture, photography, printmaking and more will be available to the visitors just in time for the holidays. The exhibit is free and open to the public. Gallery hours are noon to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday or by appointment by emailing shop@artworks-gallery.org. Visit Artworks-Gallery.org.