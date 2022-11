DECK THE WALLS: Artworks Gallery, 564 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem, will present its annual holiday exhibit and sale, “Deck the Walls.” The all-members exhibit will feature painting, sculpture, printmaking, photography, fine craft, wearable art, specialty cards and more. Gallery hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Visit artworks-gallery.org. Also, the monthly Gallery Hop will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Dec. 2. Visit dadaws.net for more information.