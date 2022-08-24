NEW ART: Artworks Gallery will present two new exhibitions from Aug. 28 to Oct. 1 at 564 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem. “A Leg to Stand On” is a new series of work by Jessica Tefft, and “The Forest” is a continued series of work by Wendell Myers. Tefft’s new work looks at how tragedy and trauma can transform us. Tefft examines the idea of tragedy, loss and resiliency through collages and augmented reality. Myers continues his series of trees and thickets of untended brush inspired by the time he and his late wife, Pam, spent in Poland over the past 15 years. Myers layers saturated color to produce an active surface with visual depth and detail. Visit artworks-gallery.org.