Ask Amy: Carpentry skills are not enough

Dear Amy: I am in a terrible relationship of two tumultuous years duration.

I met him after recovering from an operation.

I had been alone for years, as my life was consumed by raising my children, pulling a boy out of a war zone, and teaching music.

Unfortunately, my boyfriend is a liar. He’s had another girlfriend, he is an alcoholic, has a prison record, has a kid in jail, grandchildren out of wedlock, no car, no license, fines, debt, is abusive, is not intellectual, and has no education.

All he has is a funny sense of humor, a great body, and some carpentry skills.

I want to get out of this nightmare. I'm angry that I fell for all his lies.

He is very abusive and not at my level of intellect.

I don't know how with two master’s degrees, material success, and happy and successful children, I could have picked such a narcissistic jerk.

What is wrong with me?

I'm in therapy and my therapist says it's because I had an abusive family of alcoholics and ragers, and have all the classic characteristics of adult children of alcoholics.