Ask Amy: Depressed partner locked in shame cycle

He lives 40 minutes away from us and owns a house. Living with us, his commute to the new job would be shortened from 40 to 10 minutes.

We were concerned about some incompatibilities between us, differences in diet and housekeeping style, and a dog, that we thought could damage the relationship if we lived together.

We also didn’t feel that we needed to help in this way, because he is local and financially stable. He rejected our reasoning, claiming that he has always been the least favorite. Now he is completely estranged from us.

Was it a mistake to allow any of our kids to live with us if we could not have offered that to all of them? Struggling

Dear Struggling: It sounds as if your son was testing you. He wanted you to prove that you put him on the same level as his siblings, by making an almost irrational demand. When you responded rationally, as he knew you would, you confirmed his belief, enabling him to justify pulling away.