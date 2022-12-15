Associated Artists of Winston=Salem Artist Spotlight 2022 is a juried show featuring local artists

ARTIST SPOTLIGHT: Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County will host Associated Artists of Winston-Salem Artist Spotlight 2022 at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. The exhibition will be on view in the Main Gallery through Jan. 7. The spotlight is a competitive exhibition showcasing accomplished artists. The jurors for the exhibition have selected the work of 13 out of 20 members, who will display four to six artworks each as space permits: Pat Altic, Ginny Campbell, Tünde Darvay, Louis Guidetti, Sean Kammerlohr, Kelly Kotowski, Harry Respess, Jo Robinson, Judi Russell, Vicki Schober, Adam Sensel, Ben Stinson and Antwan Whitlock. The exhibition is free and open to the public. Visit associatedartists.org/2022-artist-spotlight or intothearts.org.