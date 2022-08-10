 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Associated Artists of Winston-Salem will host an exhibition called 'Books'

'Oppressing Genius' by Faith Scott

"Oppressing Genius" by Faith Scott.

 PROVIDED

ART EXHIBITION: Associated Artists of Winston-Salem will host an exhibition called "Books" at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. The art will be on view in Every Corner Gallery through Oct. 15. An opening reception will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 12. The exhibition is art inspired by the written word, including books, narratives and adventures we have read, loved and learned from, as well as stories that enhanced or changed our lives. Most of the art is accompanied by the titles and authors of the book that inspired the works, along with quotes, either from a book or the artist. Visit associatedartists.org.

