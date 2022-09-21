ART EXHIBITION: Associated Artists of Winston-Salem will host an exhibition called “Books” at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. The art will be on view in Every Corner Gallery through Oct. 15. An opening reception will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 12. The exhibition is art inspired by the written word, including books, narratives and adventures we have read, loved and learned from, as well as stories that enhanced or changed our lives. Most of the art is accompanied by the titles and authors of the book that inspired the works, along with quotes, either from a book or the artist. Visit associatedartists.org.
Associated Artists of Winston-Salem will host an exhibition called “Books”
Related to this story
Most Popular
More than 25 years after opening its doors, The Carving Board still draws in crowds for its signature spicy sesame noodles, chicken salad, roa…
Operators of a winery in N.C.'s Brushy Mountains say their wine is worth the triple-digit price tag. “The vines are happy up here ..."
Jason Aldean gives first in-depth interview about Las Vegas mass shooting in ‘11 Minutes’ documentary
Survivors, first-responders and performer Jason Aldean recall the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history through emotional interviews in an u…
What does it take to launch the Mary J. Blige tour at the Greensboro Coliseum that will go around the country. What happens behind the scenes?
The Little Red Caboose, 4284 Patterson Ave., closed Sept. 1 and is expected to open in October under new ownership.
A panel discussion at Bookmarks Festival of Books and Authors this weekend will focus on the state of food in North Carolina.
The Winston-Salem Food Truck Festival will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Sept. 18 in a new location on East Ninth Street near Radar and Wise Man breweries.
It’s likely most Americans never got the chance to catch a glimpse in person of Queen Elizabeth II. But we have come to know her, in a way, th…
The Guilford Native American Association will host its 45th annual Pow Wow at Greensboro Country Park, 3802 Jaycee Park Drive in Greensboro.
Wiley Cash, Sandra Cisneros, Marc Palmieri and Neil deGrasse Tyson among 50 plus authors featured at Bookmarks’ 2022 Festival of Books & Authors
17th Annual Festival of Books & Authors presented by Bookmarks returns to downtown Winston-Salem Sept. 24