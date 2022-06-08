Author James Patterson will speak at Wait Chapel at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem

ICONIC AUTHOR: Internationally bestselling author James Patterson will make a return visit to Winston-Salem to celebrate his first memoir, “James Patterson by James Patterson: The Stories of My Life.” He will give a talk at Wait Chapel about this much-anticipated book. The event, which will be at 7 p.m. June 10 at Wait Chapel, Wake Forest University, 1834 Wake Forest Road, is presented by Bookmarks, a literary arts nonprofit organization and independent bookstore, with the support of Wake Forest University. Tickets are $29.99 (the price of the book) plus taxes and processing fees — at bookmarksnc.org/JamesPatterson. No book signing is planned, but each attendee will receive a pre-signed copy of the book. Visit bookmarksnc.org/JamesPatterson.