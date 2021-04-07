 Skip to main content
Author Patrick Radden Keefe will discuss his new book about the Sackler Dynasty
"Empire of Pain - The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty" by Patrick Radden Keefe.

 Doubleday

Bookmarks and 88.5 WFDD will host New York Times bestselling author Patrick Radden Keefe as he discusses his new book on a livestream at 7 p.m. April 13. "Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty" is a portrait of three generations of the Sackler family, famed for their philanthropy, whose fortune was built by Valium and whose reputation was destroyed by OxyContin. The event will be a conversation with Beth Macy, the author of the bestselling books "Truevine" and "Factory Man." Admission is free. Register at www.bookmarksnc.org/PatrickRaddenKeefe. Bookmarks will have copies of the book and signed book plates will be available. For other events, go to bookmarksnc.org.

