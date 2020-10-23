Autumn is here! Freshen up your fall reading list with 6 new paperbacks

Some of these stories provide hints that everything we've seen from her so far will one day be considered her 'early work,' that what lies ahead is less charted territory, wilder and less predictable and perhaps less palatable to the casual reader but exactly what she needs to be writing."

"Shuggie Bain" by Douglas Stuart (Grove/Atlantic, $17). Stuart's debut novel, about a boy growing up in public housing in 1980s Glasgow, was shortlisted for the 2020 Booker Prize, the National Book Award and the Kirkus Prize.

It is, wrote reviewer Leah Hager Cohen in The New York Times, a wrenchingly sad novel: "the book would be just about unbearable were it not for the author's astonishing capacity for love. ... He shows us lots of monstrous behavior, but not a single monster _ only damage. If he has a sharp eye for brokenness, he is even keener on the inextinguishable flicker of love that remains."

"Trick Mirror: Reflections on Self Delusion" by Jia Tolentino (Random House, $18). The staff writer for The New Yorker makes her debut essay collection, which won the 2020 Whiting Award for Nonfiction. The selection committee for that award wrote that Tolentino "is more than a chronicler of our particular moment; she is our critic and translator, a decoder who can see the profound in the ordinary.

Her debut collection of essays is a marvel, a book that captures what seems unknowable about the internet and what it is to grow up in its orbit, to become misshapen and seduced by it, defined by it. ... These essays are compulsively readable, and shot through with surprise, offering us the delights of eloquence and the satisfactions of her deep, inquiring mind."