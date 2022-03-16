Barbara Rizza Mellin exhibits Asian brush paintings at Forsyth Central Library in Winston-Salem

ART EXHIBIT: The art exhibition “A Joy Forever. Asian Brush Paintings” by artist and art historian Barbara Rizza Mellin will be on display through March 30 at Forsyth Central Library, Second Floor Art Gallery at 660 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem. Taking its title for a John Keats’ line of poetry, “A think of beauty is a joy forever,” this exhibit features 23 works created in a modern interpretation of an ancient Chinese technique. “What I love about Asian Brush Painting is the simple elegance of the natural subjects, plus the real and apparent spontaneity of the process,” Mellin explains. She creates each image at one sitting, with no preliminary drawing. The idea is to capture the natural essence of the flowers rather than a detailed botanical copy using water color painting and calligraphic line drawing with bamboo brushes. Mellin is a member of Artworks Gallery and national, international and local arts organizations.