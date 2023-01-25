BASSETT IS BACK: The sixth season of the popular Martha Bassett Show at the Reeves Theater & Cafe in Elkin will begin on Feb. 2 with a lineup that features acclaimed singer-songwriter Jess Klein, hard-charging country act Charles Latham and the Borrowed Band and Winston-Salem native Sonny Miles, an up-and-coming singer-guitarist whose music is a smooth blend of soul, rock and hip-hop. Bassett, as usual, will be the ringleader, playing a few songs with her crack band and collaborating with the other acts. The Reeves Theater is at 129 W. Main St., in downtown Elkin.