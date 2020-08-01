Artworks Gallery to share members’ work
Artworks Gallery is mounting its second Window Exhibition to share the members’ work with the Winston-Salem community.
The Artworks Window Exhibition is visible from the sidewalk and can be viewed online on the Artworks Gallery website after Aug. 7. Both 2D and 3D art by member artists are on display, showcasing the variety, quality and availability of original art by local artists.
If you are interested in buying a piece or would like an appointment to view an artwork in person, please send an email to Mona Wu monawu4@gmail.com.
For information, visit www.Artworks-Gallery.org.
Student Showcase 2020 on display
Student showcases and senior thesis exhibitions across the country have been canceled because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. While some have been rescheduled, many students won’t have the opportunity to see their artwork displayed in public.
To compensate for the loss of in-person exhibitions, Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art has created an online gallery of work by 44 students from 16 schools nationwide.
Student Showcase 2020 — a virtual exhibition of artworks by graduating high school and college students in art and design fields — is at www.secca showcase.org.
An overall Best in Show distinction will be awarded by a jury of artists and curators, with the winning artist receiving $500. Voting will also be open to the public, and the artist with the most votes will receive the People’s Choice distinction and a $100 cash prize. Visit www.seccashowcase.org.
Virtual ‘Mask’-uerade parade launch party
The Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County will host a virtual “Mask”-uerade Parade Launch Party 4-5:30 p.m. Aug. 9, its 71st birthday as the first arts council in the country. The deadline for reservations is Aug. 3 at www.intothearts.org/mask.
The virtual party will include music by SoulJam, Dance by IDA (Institute of Divine Arts), artwork by Jazmine Moore and Affee Vickers, and music by Winston-Salem Symphony performers.
The Facebook live event will be hosted by WXII-TV12 news anchor Talitha Vickers who was named as an Outstanding Women Leader of Winston-Salem by the Winston-Salem City Council earlier this year.
Arts advocates throughout Winston-Salem and Forsyth County will host small watch parties in their homes that observe COVID-19 recommendations.
The Aug. 9 virtual event will also be the Launch Party for The Arts Council’s upcoming community-wide mask- designing competition, which will culminate in a “Mask”-uerade Parade on Sept. 19. The competition will include winners in King, Queen and Youth categories.
The arts council is in the final months of its 2020 fundraising campaign and, like most nonprofits, has had to adjust significantly its campaign tactics because of disruptions caused by the COVID-19 crisis. The 2020 fundraiser ends on Sept. 30.
Live talk show planned on Facebook
Dan Beckmann and Erinn Dearth, the creative team behind Spring Theatre, Letters From Home and the socially distanced feature film, “Lock-In,” will premiere a live talk show, “riley live!” at 7 p.m. Aug. 4 on Facebook.
Admission is free. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/hiitsriley and www.ItsRiley.com.
Event planned at Sir Winston Wine Loft
Sir Winston Wine Loft & Restaurant will present “Paint Your Pet” 7-9 p.m. Aug. 4 at 104 W. Fourth St., Winston-Salem.
All skill levels are welcome. Tables are six feet apart, with four people at a table.
The fee is $50, which includes your first drink and materials. Email SeannVicente@hotmail.com to reserve your place.
Students featured in Joedance Film Festival
Six students with ties to Winston-Salem have films in the 11th annual Joedance Film Festival online Aug. 6-8. The festival is normally held in Charlotte to benefit rare pediatric cancer research.
The following short films by UNC School of the Arts School of Filmmaking alumni will be online Aug. 8: 1:10 p.m. “Do You Remember” (2:21) directed by Christi Neptune; 1:16 p.m. “Painted Love” (15:14) directed by Michelle DeGrace; 1:46 p.m. “Logged On” (11:31) directed by Cameron McCormack; 2 p.m. “Folding Fur” (3:34) directed by Keaton Sapp; 2:06 p.m. “Shelter” (7:00) directed by Jo Hatcher; 2:16 p.m. “Blue & Hue” (6:02) directed by Jordan McLaughlin.
A total of 24 films by filmmakers who live in or are from North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee were selected for the festival, which will be online 7:30-10:30 p.m. Aug. 6-8 with the student screenings 1-2:30 p.m. Aug. 8.
A complete schedule and tickets, which start at $10 (students screenings Saturday afternoon) and $20 (individual evening screenings) and $70 (all-access passes), are at www.joedance.org.
Triad Stage in Greensboro plans events
Triad Stage in Greensboro will complete its 19th season with “Pride & Prejudice” and “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill” whenever COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
In the meantime, they are presenting “Season 19½,” a continuation of their nationally recognized, local programming with a virtual spin.
The company is presenting play readings, concerts and podcasts, and original theater works created to be experienced online.
For a complete schedule and more information, visit www.triadstage.org. For online activity, visit www.facebook.com/triadstage
‘The Artwork of Evan Miller’ featured at Studio 7
Studio 7 and the McNeely Gallery will host “The Artwork of Evan Miller” during the month of August. An opening reception will be 7-9 p.m. Aug. 7 at 204 W. Sixth St.
Studio 7 will change its opening hours due to the continued COVID-19 restrictions. It will be open by appointment and by chance, as well as Saturdays and Sundays 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Call 336-408-9739 for more information or email studio7ws@gmail.com.
RiverRun to present film about arts, activism
The RiverRun International Film Festival has made “Ai Weiwei: Yours Truly,” one of the films from its RiverRun Arts program, available for streaming online.
Human rights become profoundly personal when Ai Weiwei, China’s most famous artist, transforms Alcatraz Island prison into an astonishing expression of socially engaged art focused on the plight of the unjustly incarcerated. At the core of the installation, called @Large, were portraits of prisoners of conscience coupled with the opportunity to write letters of solidarity to the imprisoned.
Director Cheryl Haines captures this monumental exhibition from conception to fruition, and visits current and former prisoners, including American whistleblower Chelsea Manning, to learn how these letters were vital to their survival.
Tickets are $10 at www.riverrunfilm.com/film/ai-weiwei-yours-truly.
