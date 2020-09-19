Best Bets in arts and entertainment this week

The Ballot
Collection released
No Punching Bag Fashion Brand for Social Change has released The Ballot Collection, a line of clothing designed to get the attention of potential voters and encourage them to vote. The collection campaign will run through Nov. 4 with photo shoots, billboards and videos all over town that promote voting.
Sisters Danielle, Tenijah and mother Angel Fant, founders of No Punching Bag, have been featured in Paris Fashion Week, New York Fashion Week, and North Carolina Fashion Week.
No Punching Bag was founded in 2014-2015 to find creative ways to encourage others to start or enhance conversations about social issues through fashion, both on and off the runway.
Visit www.nopunchingbag.co.
Bookmarks to hold
virtual fundraiser
Bookmarks, a literary arts nonprofit organization, is holding its virtual Fundraiser and Silent Auction now through Sept. 26 with a goal of raising $50,000. All funds will support the outreach and author programming of Bookmarks.
For more information and to register for free, visit www.Bookmarks.givesmart.com or text “Bookmarks” to 76278. The raffle, auction and bidding will end at 11 a.m. Sept. 26.
Here are some of the Bookmarks events for this week. Visit www.bookmarksnc.org to register.
- 7 p.m. Sept. 22: Charlie Lovett Book Launch. Winston-Salem resident and New York Times bestselling author Lovett will introduce his "Escaping Dreamland," a novel steeped in nostalgia of childhood literature and an immersive experience of New York through time. The event will be broadcast live from Bookmarks on Crowdcast. An in-person book signing will take place earlier in the day. This is a pay-what-you-can event. For details, visit bookmarksnc.org. All books bought will be signed or personalized by Lovett.
- 7 p.m. Sept. 25: Bookmarks Presents Natalie Zina Walschots in Conversation with Becky Chambers. Walschots is on virtual tour for her new novel, "Hench." Natalie will be in conversation with past festival author Becky Chambers.
- 7 p.m. Sept. 27: Ron Rash & Wiley Cash in Conversation, originally scheduled for the 2020 Festival of Books and Authors. Rash’s new book, "In the Valley" is a collection of stories and a novella based on his previous bestseller "Serena." Cash’s books include "The Last Ballad," "This Dark Road to Mercy," and his bestselling debut "A Land More Kind Than Home." This is a pay-what-you-can event. Signed copies of "In the Valley" are for sale.
WFU presents
Cochran collection
Wake Forest University will present “Explorations of Self: Black Portraiture from the Cochran Collection” in the Hanes Gallery, starting Sept. 21. It will hang through March 28. Artist talks, group discussions and community outreach will accompany the exhibition.
Forty-one works from a collection of more than 700 have been curated by art students from Wes and Missy Cochran’s private collection of modern and contemporary works on paper by American artists, including many household names, about half of them Black artists.
“Explorations of Self” presents the work of Emma Amos, Lorna Simpson, Willie Cole, Jack Whitten, Adrian Piper, Alma Thomas, Beverly Buchanan, Juan Logan, Howardena Pindell, Jim Alexander, Charles White, Elizabeth Catlett, Camille Billops, Romare Bearden and Jacob Lawrence, among others, of whom nearly half are women.
Due to pandemic-related restrictions, access to Hanes Gallery is limited to Wake Forest University students, faculty and staff until further notice. The university and the gallery will be offering online content about the exhibition. For information, visit www.hanesgallery.wfu.edu.
Conference focuses
on Moravians, neighbors
Portions of the Reynolda Conference “Becoming American: Moravians and their Neighbors, 1772-1822" will be open to the public Sept. 23-26.
The Wake Forest University Humanities Institute and the Moravian Archives are collaborating to study transitions in the relationship of the Moravian community in Wachovia with their European American, Native American and African American neighbors.
Public programming includes three keynote lectures, virtual “walk and learn” tours, a panel discussion and a cultural performance evening.
The online conference offers a historical examination of the concept of “the neighbor” and invites reflection on the first 50 years of Moravian-influenced change in the Piedmont. It will ask, who were the Moravians’ neighbors? And who did “the neighbor” include and exclude, and how? How did the Moravian communities envision their own role and responsibilities as neighbors?
Neighbor-relations affected economic, cultural, social and artistic practices, including gender roles, literacy, missions to Cherokee and Creek communities, and enslavement. The conference offers a webinar panel discussion with Cherokee scholars, webinar keynote lectures, virtual “Walk and Learn!” presentations, a cultural performance, and more.
All events are free, but registration is required at https://humanitiesinstitute.wfu.edu/programming/ba.
Read To Right
Wrong initiative
The Forsyth County Public Library system is holding a series of community conversations around complex subjects to launch its new Read To Right Wrong initiative.
Read To Right Wrongs (RTRW) will provide information about topics that the community is wrestling with, through programs, reading recommendations, outreach efforts and more.
RTRW begins with “Lounging with the Library," a discussion series that explores inequities in disciplines and pockets of the community. It started Aug. 26 and will continue through December with:
- 7 p.m. Sept. 23: Policing Matters
- 7 p.m. Oct. 21: Racial Equity in Housing
- 7 p.m. Nov. 12: Food Disparities in Forsyth County
- 7 p.m. Dec. 16: Health Equity
The On The Same Page (OTSP) community read, which has traditionally been held in the fall, will move to an alternate year program in 2022.
Offering OTSP every other year will complement the Greensboro Public Library system’s community read, One City, One Book, which will be offered in 2021. This will give readers in Forsyth and Guilford counties a chance to take advantage of each other’s programs in alternate years.
Virtual event on
'The Masks We Wear'
“The Willingham Story Slam @ MUSE Winston-Salem,” a local storytelling community, will host its first virtual event 7-9 p.m. Sept. 24 on the theme “The Masks We Wear."
Larry Barron, aka LB the Poet, an award-winning poet, host and author, will emcee. Jazz singer Diana Tuffin and others will perform variations on the theme.
Local storytellers who wish to join online to interpret the prompt “The Masks We Wear” may register at https://tinyurl.com/willstoryslam. Eight to 10 people will be selected to share more than five minutes of their true stories, comic or dramatic.
Admission is free and donations are welcome. All attendees must register at https://tinyurl.com/willstoryslam.
